OnePlus Pad, the first tablet offering from the Chinese electronic brand, is all set to go official during the Cloud 11 event on February 7. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has released a teaser video showing off the design of the upcoming tablet. The OnePlus Pad is confirmed to come bundled with a magnetic keyboard and a stylus. Separately, a well-known tipster has leaked a purported marketing image of the tablet. The upcoming OnePlus Pad appears to have thin bezels and a metal build. It also seems to have a centrally-aligned circular camera module at the back.

Through a new teaser video on Twitter, OnePlus has revealed the design of the OnePlus Pad. It is confirmed to include a matching magnetic keyboard and a stylus in the retail box. In the teaser, the tablet is shown in a green shade with OnePlus branding on the back. However, there might be more colour options when it officially launches. It is seen sporting a single rear camera module with an LED flash as well.

Separately, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has tweeted a marketing image to show the design of the OnePlus Pad from all sides. The render suggests that the tablet looks similar to the Oppo Pad. However, there is a centrally aligned circular camera module at the rear to add some distinction. The render also indicates slim bezels and metal body design for the tablet.

Previous leaks have claimed that the OnePlus Pad will feature an 11.6-inch display. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is tipped to come with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,500).

OnePlus already announced that the launch of OnePlus Pad will take place on February 7 during the Cloud 11 event. The OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro will also debut alongside.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.