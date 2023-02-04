Technology News
OnePlus Pad Teased to Come With Magnetic Keyboard, Stylus, Design Suggested Through Purported Render

OnePlus Pad launch will take place on February 7.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 4 February 2023 17:31 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

OnePlus Pad is teased in a green shade in the official video

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad could be powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • It is likely to pack 6GB of RAM
  • OnePlus Pad appears to have a metal frame

OnePlus Pad, the first tablet offering from the Chinese electronic brand, is all set to go official during the Cloud 11 event on February 7. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has released a teaser video showing off the design of the upcoming tablet. The OnePlus Pad is confirmed to come bundled with a magnetic keyboard and a stylus. Separately, a well-known tipster has leaked a purported marketing image of the tablet. The upcoming OnePlus Pad appears to have thin bezels and a metal build. It also seems to have a centrally-aligned circular camera module at the back.

Through a new teaser video on Twitter, OnePlus has revealed the design of the OnePlus Pad. It is confirmed to include a matching magnetic keyboard and a stylus in the retail box. In the teaser, the tablet is shown in a green shade with OnePlus branding on the back. However, there might be more colour options when it officially launches. It is seen sporting a single rear camera module with an LED flash as well.

Separately, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has tweeted a marketing image to show the design of the OnePlus Pad from all sides. The render suggests that the tablet looks similar to the Oppo Pad. However, there is a centrally aligned circular camera module at the rear to add some distinction. The render also indicates slim bezels and metal body design for the tablet.

Previous leaks have claimed that the OnePlus Pad will feature an 11.6-inch display. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is tipped to come with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,500).

OnePlus already announced that the launch of OnePlus Pad will take place on February 7 during the Cloud 11 event. The OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro will also debut alongside.

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Pad Specifications, OnePlus Pad Design, OnePlus Cloud 11, OnePllus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Featured video of the day
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ And Galaxy S23: First Look

