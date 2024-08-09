Technology News
Poco Pad Teased to Launch in India Soon; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Poco Pad was introduced globally in May this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 August 2024 15:46 IST
Poco Pad Teased to Launch in India Soon; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco Pad is offered in Blue and Grey colour options globally

Highlights
  • Poco Pad sports a 12.1-inch 120Hz 2.5K LCD screen
  • The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
  • The Poco Pad is backed by a 10,000mAh battery
Poco Pad was introduced globally in May this year. Now the company is gearing up to launch the tablet in India. A promotional banner on an e-commerce site has teased the upcoming launch but Poco has yet to confirm the timeline. The Indian version is expected to be similar to its global model, which comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a 10,000mAh battery, Dolby Audio-backed quad speakers, and a 12.1-inch 120Hz 2.5K display with Dolby Vision support. 

Poco Pad India Launch

The Poco Pad has been teased to launch in India soon. A promotional banner of the same has been spotted on Flipkart, which also confirms the tablet's eventual Flipkart availability. Although the poster does not confirm the moniker, the image bears a resemblance to that of the Poco Pad marketing images.

poco pad flipkart inline Poco Pad

Poco Pad launch teaser Flipkart banner

 

Notably, Poco India Head, Himanshu Tandon and the company's Brand Marketing Head-AI, Varun Nair earlier confirmed that Poco will soon launch new Poco buds, a tablet, and a power bank in the country. In a recent interview with Digit, Tandon hinted that the Poco Pad may launch in India by August. Therefore, we can expect to see more teasers and confirmed details in the coming few days.

Poco Pad Features, Price

The Poco Pad launched globally with a 12.1-inch 120Hz 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The tablet ships with Android 14-based HyperOS.

In the camera department, the Poco Pad has 8-megapixel cameras on the back as well as the front. The tablet features quad speakers backed by Dolby Atmos and packs a 10,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB Type-C port. It measures 280 x 181.85 x 7.52mm in size and weighs 571g.

It is listed in select markets at $329 (roughly Rs. 27,400) for the lone 8GB + 256GB option. In India, it may be priced at a cheaper rate.

Poco Pad

Poco Pad

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
Further reading: Poco Pad, Poco Pad India launch, Poco Pad Specifications, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Poco Pad Teased to Launch in India Soon; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
