Poco Pad M1 Spotted on TDRA Website, Could Debut Globally as Rebranded Redmi Pad 2 Pro

Poco Pad M1 was spotted on the TDRA website with model number 25096KB7FG.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 October 2025 10:44 IST
Poco Pad M1 Spotted on TDRA Website, Could Debut Globally as Rebranded Redmi Pad 2 Pro

Poco Pad 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC

Highlights
  • Poco Pad M1 gets certified in UAE
  • TDRA listing reveals compatible accessories for the Poco Pad M1
  • Redmi Pad 2 Pro features a 12.1-inch display with 2.5K resolution
Poco introduced its Poco Pad in May last year, featuring a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and a 10,000mAh battery. Now, it looks like the Xiaomi sub-brand is working on its successor, the Poco Pad M1. Though official details are still under wraps, the Poco Pad M1 has reportedly appeared on the TDRA (Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority) website. The listing points to a Wi-Fi-only model and indicates that the tablet's launch could be just around the corner. The Poco Pad M1 is likely to offer similar specifications to another Redmi tablet.

Poco Pad M1 Could Arrive With Similar Specifications as Redmi Pad 2 Pro

The yet-to-be-announced Poco Pad M1 has appeared on the TDRA website with the model number 2509ARPBDG. The listing confirms it as a Wi-Fi variant and was certified on October 16. Apart from the product name and model number, no additional specifications were revealed in the certification.

poco pad m1 tdra Poco Pad M1

Poco Pad M1
Photo Credit: TDRA

 

The TDRA listing also reveals compatible accessories for the upcoming Poco Pad M1, the Pad M1 Keyboard (model number 25096KB7FG) and the Focus Pen (model number 25099MP2CG).

Poco is expected to introduce the Poco Pad M1 as a rebranded version of the Redmi Pad 2 Pro, which was unveiled last month with a starting price tag of EUR 299.90 (approximately Rs. 31,000) for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro features a 12.1-inch display with a 2.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with an Adreno 810 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage. The tablet has a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.

On the rear, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro has an 8-megapixel camera. It features an 8-megapixel selfie camera as well. The tablet houses a 12,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging and 27W reverse charging support.

The Poco Pad M1 is expected to be the successor to last year's Poco Pad. Key features of the Poco Pad include a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, 10,000mAh battery, quad speakers backed by Dolby Audio and a 12.1-inch 120Hz 2.5K Dolby Vision-supported display. It also has an 8-megapixel camera on the front and back.

The tablet was launched in India in August last year as its first Android tablet in the country. It came with a price tag of Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro

Redmi Pad 2 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 12,000mAh
Further reading: Poco Pad M1, Poco Pad M1 Specifications, Poco, Poco Pad
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
