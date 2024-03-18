Poco could be working on a new device, which will be a first for the company. According to a report, a tablet was spotted online on a certification website carrying Poco branding. While the tablet did not have any moniker, it is expected to be a rebranded Redmi or Xiaomi tablet. The company recently introduced the Poco X6 Neo 5G in India. The phone launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 33W wired fast charging.

The alleged Poco-branded tablet with the model number 2405CPCFBG was spotted on Europe's EEC certification site, according to a report by The Tech Outlook. It is listed with the notification number KZ0000007722 and the report suggests that the certification will be valid till December 3, 2029. Nothing more is known about the purported Poco tablet.

If the listed Poco tablet launches, it will be the first-ever Poco-branded tablet in the market. Like some Poco smartphones, it is speculated to be a rebranded version of an existing Redmi or Xiaomi tablet. Notably, Poco is a Xiaomi sub-brand.

Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro in China. The tablet sports a 12.4-inch 144Hz 6K (3,048 x 2,032 pixels) LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging and it features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit alongside a 32-megapixel front camera.

Offered in black, blue, and green colour options, the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro starts in China at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 41,400), CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,100), and CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 51,800), respectively.

