Technology News

Poco Tablet Spotted on European Certification Site, May Launch Soon: Report

The Poco tablet was reportedly listed with the model number 2405CPCFBG.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 March 2024 16:13 IST
Poco Tablet Spotted on European Certification Site, May Launch Soon: Report

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro (pictured) is offered in black, blue and green colourways

Highlights
  • The moniker of the Poco tablet has not yet been confirmed
  • It is likely to be a rebranded Xiaomi or Redmi tablet
  • Poco has not yet officially announced an upcoming tablet
Advertisement

Poco could be working on a new device, which will be a first for the company. According to a report, a tablet was spotted online on a certification website carrying Poco branding. While the tablet did not have any moniker, it is expected to be a rebranded Redmi or Xiaomi tablet. The company recently introduced the Poco X6 Neo 5G in India. The phone launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 33W wired fast charging.

The alleged Poco-branded tablet with the model number 2405CPCFBG was spotted on Europe's EEC certification site, according to a report by The Tech Outlook. It is listed with the notification number KZ0000007722 and the report suggests that the certification will be valid till December 3, 2029. Nothing more is known about the purported Poco tablet.

If the listed Poco tablet launches, it will be the first-ever Poco-branded tablet in the market. Like some Poco smartphones, it is speculated to be a rebranded version of an existing Redmi or Xiaomi tablet. Notably, Poco is a Xiaomi sub-brand.

Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro in China. The tablet sports a 12.4-inch 144Hz 6K (3,048 x 2,032 pixels) LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging and it features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit alongside a 32-megapixel front camera.

Offered in black, blue, and green colour options, the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro starts in China at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 41,400), CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,100), and CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 51,800), respectively.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.40-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Resolution 3048x2032 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: poco, poco tablet, xiaomi, redmi, EEC listing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Reportedly in Talks With Google to Integrate Gemini for Advanced AI Features on iPhone
TRAI Introduces New Guidelines for Mobile Number Porting; to Come Into Effect From July 1

Related Stories

Poco Tablet Spotted on European Certification Site, May Launch Soon: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TRAI Introduces New Rules for SIM Card Porting: Check Here
  2. OnePlus Ace 3V Design, Colour Options Revealed; to Launch on This Day
  3. Apple Watch Series 10 to Offer Blood Pressure Monitoring: Mark Gurman
  4. PS5 Pro Will Feature a 3 Times Faster GPU Than the Standard PS5: Report
  5. Apple Researchers are Working on MM1, a Family of Multimodal AI Models
  6. Vivo X Fold 3 Series to Launch on This Date, Design, and Key Features Teased
  7. Apple Readying 'Biggest AirPods Launch to Date': Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Suno, a ChatGPT-Powered Chatbot, Can Generate AI Music Using Text Prompts
  2. Apple Readying 'Biggest AirPods Launch to Date'; Fourth-Gen Models to Arrive Later This Year: Report
  3. Poco Tablet Spotted on European Certification Site, May Launch Soon: Report
  4. TRAI Introduces New Guidelines for Mobile Number Porting; to Come Into Effect From July 1
  5. Sony Hits Pause on PS VR2 Production as Unsold Inventory Piles Up
  6. Apple Reportedly in Talks With Google to Integrate Gemini for Advanced AI Features on iPhone
  7. Vivo X Fold 3 Series Launch Set for March 26; Design Revealed, Key Features Teased
  8. Apple Researchers Working on MM1, a Family of Multimodal AI Model With Up to 30 Billion Parameters
  9. Apple to Bring Blood Pressure Monitoring Feature to Watch Series 10: Mark Gurman
  10. Bitcoin Value Remains Pinned Around $66,000, Small Gains Hit Ether, Solana
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »