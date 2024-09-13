Technology News
Realme Pad 2 Lite With 10.95-Inch Display, 8,300mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Pad 2 Lite comes with a stereo quad speaker unit backed by OReality Audio.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 September 2024 16:14 IST
Realme Pad 2 Lite With 10.95-Inch Display, 8,300mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Pad 2 Lite comes in Nebula Purple and Space Grey colourways

Highlights
  • Realme Pad 2 Lite carries an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor
  • The tablet sports a dual-tone vegan leather design
  • The Realme Pad 2 Lite supports 15W wired SuperVOOC charging
Realme Pad 2 Lite was launched in India on Friday alongside the Realme P2 Pro 5G. The tablet is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It carries a 10.95-inch 90Hz 2K display and a stereo quad speaker unit backed by OReality Audio. The tablet runs on Realme UI 5 for Pad out-of-the-box. It sports a dual-tone vegan leather finish. This tablet joins the Realme Pad 2, which was introduced in the country in July 2023. 

Realme Pad 2 Lite Price in India

Realme Pad 2 Lite price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is marked at Rs. 16,999. The tablet is offered in the country in Nebula Purple and Space Grey colourways. The sale date of the tablet has not yet been revealed but it is confirmed to be available via Flipkart, the Realme India website and offline mainline stores.

Realme Pad 2 Lite Specifications, Features

The Realme Pad 2 Lite sports a 10.95-inch 2K (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) Eye Comfort display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 450nits of peak brightness level. The screen supports AI Eye Protection and modes like Eye Comfort, Reading, Sunlight, Dark, Night and more. The tablet features a split screen mode as well which is said to help with multi-tasking.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, the Realme Pad 2 Lite supports up to 8GB of physical RAM and additionally up to 8GB of virtual RAM. The tablet comes with 128GB of onboard storage and ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5 for Pad.

For optics, the tablet has an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor and a front facing camera for video calling. A 8,300mAh battery is available on the Realme Pad 2 Lite with support for 15W wired SuperVOOC charging. It is claimed to offer video playback time of up to 14.79 hours on a single charge. The tablet has a USB Type-C charging port, a quad speaker unit backed by OReality Audio, and measures 8.32mm in thickness.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme Pad 2 Lite With 10.95-Inch Display, 8,300mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
