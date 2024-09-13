Technology News
Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 China Launch Date Set for October 14: Report

Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X200 are said to get big design and hardware upgrades.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 September 2024 14:51 IST
Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 China Launch Date Set for October 14: Report

Vivo X100 series in India comprised the X100 and X100 Pro models

  • Vivo X200 and X200 Pro have popped up in several leaks
  • The Vivo X200 is expected to feature brand-new design with a flat display
  • The Vivo X200 Pro is said to get a 200-megapixel telephoto camera
Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro, the purported successors to the currently available Vivo X100 series (also launched in India), will soon be launched in China. With the leaks about the upcoming Vivo X series camera flagships intensifying over the past couple of weeks, it was increasingly obvious that the launch event for the handsets was on the cards. After an earlier report hinted at an October launch for the two smartphones, Vivo has reportedly revealed when these phones will be launched.

A GSMArena report states that Vivo has issued an invite for its next hardwrae launch event. While the ‘save the date' invite does not explicitly state anything apart from a date for an event, it is speculated to be the launch event for Vivo's premium camera-centric flagships. The event is set to take place in China, in its capital city Beijing. No other details have been shared in the released image.

vivo x200 series launch gsmarena gadgets 360 VivoX200 VivoX200Pro Vivo

The 'Save your date' invite from Vivo
Photo Credit: GSMArena

 

There have been several leaks and rumours about both devices over the past few months. However, only one of them revealed a live image of the Vivo X200 dummy smartphone, which is the lesser of the two in terms of hardware.

The images revealed Vivo's updated design philosophy which has now moved to a more iPhone-like design, with a flat display, rear panel and flat sides. The signature circular Vivo camera module remains intact but protrudes quite a bit from the flat rear panel.

Vivo X200 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Just like the X200, the high-end Vivo X200 Pro is also said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. The phone as mentioned earlier will have a flat display with slightly curved edges, measuring 6.75-inches with a 1.5K screen resolution.

The handset is also shown to feature a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint reader embedded in it. The device will be powered by a 6,000mAh battery and will also have a 200-megapixel telephoto camera at the back.

Vivo X200 Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo X200 is also said to be powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. This model gets a 6.3-inch flat display with a 1.5K resolution. The camera setup will not be as impressive as the X200 Pro's with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The telephoto camera will also have macro shooting capability because of its floating lens element like on existing models. The phone will be powered by a comparatively smaller 5,500mAh - 5,600mAh battery.

As the 14 October event date draws nearer, we can expect more details about the cameras and design of these camera-centric smartphones to be revealed.

Comment
 
 

