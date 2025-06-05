Redmi Pad 2 was launched in select global markets on Thursday. The latest Android tablet from the Xiaomi subsidiary is available in two colourways, and it features an 11-inch screen with a 2.5K resolution. The Redmi Pad 2 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra chipset along with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage. It packs a 9,000mAh battery and has a quad speaker unit with Dolby Atmos.

Redmi Pad 2 Price, Colour Options

The Redmi Pad 2 is priced at GBP 169 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage (Wi-Fi only) in Europe. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model (Wi-Fi only) is priced at GBP 219 (roughly Rs. 25,000).

The 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants of Redmi Pad 2 with 4G connectivity cost GBP 219 and GBP 259 (roughly Rs. 30,000), respectively. It is released in Graphite Gray and Mint Green colourways.

The company has announced that the Redmi Pad 2 will be launched in India on June 18.

Redmi Pad 2 Specifications, Features

The Redmi Pad 2 runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2. It sports an 11-inch (1,600×2,560 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 274ppi pixel density and 500 nits of peak brightness. The display has a 16:10 aspect ratio and offers up to 360Hz touch sampling rate. The tablet runs on a 6nm MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The built-in storage can be further expanded (up to 2TB) via a microSD card slot.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Pad 2 has an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture. There is a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Pad 2 include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Sensors onboard are an accelerometer, a hall sensor and a virtual ambient light sensor.

The Redmi Pad 2 is compatible with the Redmi Smart Pen, which is sold separately, and supports a 60Hz refresh rate when paired with the Redmi Pad 2.

Redmi Pad 2 is equipped with a 9,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The battery is advertised to provide up to 234 hours of music playback time and up to 86 days of standby time on a single charge. It measures 254.58×166.04×7.36mm and weighs 510g.

