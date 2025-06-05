Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Redmi Pad 2 With 9,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra Chip Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Pad 2 With 9,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra Chip Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Pad 2 is available in Graphite Gray and Mint Green colourways.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 June 2025 19:16 IST
Redmi Pad 2 With 9,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra Chip Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Pad 2 features an 11-inch display with up to 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad 2 runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2
  • The tablet will be launched in India on June 18
  • The Redmi Pad 2 is equipped with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera
Advertisement

Redmi Pad 2 was launched in select global markets on Thursday. The latest Android tablet from the Xiaomi subsidiary is available in two colourways, and it features an 11-inch screen with a 2.5K resolution. The Redmi Pad 2 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra chipset along with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage. It packs a 9,000mAh battery and has a quad speaker unit with Dolby Atmos. 

Redmi Pad 2 Price, Colour Options

The Redmi Pad 2 is priced at GBP 169 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage (Wi-Fi only) in Europe. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model (Wi-Fi only) is priced at GBP 219 (roughly Rs. 25,000).

The 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants of Redmi Pad 2 with 4G connectivity cost GBP 219 and GBP 259 (roughly Rs. 30,000), respectively. It is released in Graphite Gray and Mint Green colourways.

The company has announced that the Redmi Pad 2 will be launched in India on June 18.

Redmi Pad 2 Specifications, Features

The Redmi Pad 2 runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2. It sports an 11-inch (1,600×2,560 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 274ppi pixel density and 500 nits of peak brightness. The display has a 16:10 aspect ratio and offers up to 360Hz touch sampling rate. The tablet runs on a 6nm MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The built-in storage can be further expanded (up to 2TB) via a microSD card slot.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Pad 2 has an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture. There is a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Pad 2 include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Sensors onboard are an accelerometer, a hall sensor and a virtual ambient light sensor.

The Redmi Pad 2 is compatible with the Redmi Smart Pen, which is sold separately, and supports a 60Hz refresh rate when paired with the Redmi Pad 2.

Redmi Pad 2 is equipped with a 9,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The battery is advertised to provide up to 234 hours of music playback time and up to 86 days of standby time on a single charge. It measures 254.58×166.04×7.36mm and weighs 510g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Pad 2

Redmi Pad 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 15
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Pad 2, Redmi Pad 2 Price, Redmi Pad 2 Specifications, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Doubles Gemini 2.5 Pro Rate Limit for Google AI Pro Subscribers

Related Stories

Redmi Pad 2 With 9,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nintendo Switch 2 Debuts With Joy-Con 2 Controllers: Price, Features
  2. OnePlus Pad 3 With 12,140mAh Battery Launched in India: Check Features
  3. OpenAI's ChatGPT Now Has a Record Mode and Can Connect to Gmail, Outlook
  4. OnePlus 13s Review
  5. Best Smartphones Under Rs 25,000 in India: Check List
  6. Nothing Headphone 1 to Launch Alongside Nothing Phone 3 on July 1
  7. OnePlus 13s Launched in India: Know Price, Specifications and More
  8. Bazooka OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: What You Need to Know
  9. Meta Explains Tech Behind Its Aria Gen 2 Glasses
#Latest Stories
  1. Hugging Face Releases SmolVLA Open Source AI Model For Robotics Workflows
  2. Redmi Pad 2 With 9,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Doubles Gemini 2.5 Pro Rate Limit for Google AI Pro Subscribers
  4. Huawei Pura 80 Pro, Pura 80 Pro+ Design Teased; Pre-Reservation Begin
  5. Mistral Code AI-Powered Coding Assistant Introduced for Enterprise Developers
  6. Nothing Headphone 1 Launch Date Set for July 1, to Arrive Alongside Nothing Phone 3
  7. Ethereum Foundation Announces Overhauled Treasury Strategy Amid Scaling Push
  8. Google DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis Wants to Build AI Email Assistant That Can Reply in Your Style: Report
  9. Starlink Reportedly Nears India Launch With DoT Approval for GMPCS License Expected Soon
  10. Oppo Confirms Arrival of New Smartphone in India; Could Be the Reno 14
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »