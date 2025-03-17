Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ May Reportedly Get a Price Hike in the US

Prices for the purported Wi-Fi models of the purported Galaxy Tab S10 FE series may start at $499 (roughly Rs. 43,300).

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2025 17:54 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE will succeed Galaxy Tab S9 FE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Wi-Fi variants of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series may get a $50 price hike
  • The Galaxy Tab S10 FE may start at $499 for the 8GB+128GB variant
  • Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ may cost $649 for the base storage variant
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series is rumoured to be in development comprising two models — the vanilla Galaxy Tab S10 FE and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+. Ahead of its anticipated debut some time later this year, the pricing of the Wi-Fi variants of the purported Samsung tablets in the US has been leaked. The leak suggests that the base variant in the lineup, speculated to be the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, may get an approximately $50 (roughly Rs. 4,300) in the US.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Price Hike

According to a YTECHB report, the base Galaxy Tab S10 FE with 8GB + 128GB configuration may start at $499 (roughly Rs. 43,300). Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB model could be priced at $569 (roughly Rs. 49,400).

Its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE's similar storage variants cost $449 (roughly Rs. 40,000) and $519 (roughly Rs. 45,000) at launch. This translates into a price hike of approximately $50.

The same price revision will also reportedly apply to the purported Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ too. Its price may start at $649 (roughly Rs. 56,300) and $749 (roughly Rs. 65,000) for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, respectively.

In comparison, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+'s launch price was $599 (roughly Rs. 52,000) and $699 (roughly Rs. 60,700) for the respective variants. The price hike mentioned in the report is for the Wi-Fi only models.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Benchmark Scores (Leaked)

According to previous reports, the purported Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE had 1,349 and 3,882 single and multi-core scores, respectively in the Geekbench 6.4.0 for Android AArch64 test. For comparison, the current Galaxy Tab S9 FE scores around 1,013 in the single-core and 2,944 in the multi-core tests. This translates into a performance increase of about 32 percent.

The tablet is listed as running Android 15 and has a motherboard with “s5e8855” as the identifier, which is speculated to be the Exynos 1580 (S5E8855) chip, a 4nm processor launched by Samsung Foundry in October 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
