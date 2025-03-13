Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Alleged Benchmarks Suggest 32 Percent Better Performance Than Predecessor

The tablet is said to be powered by Exynos 1580 chip.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2025 14:51 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is the purported successor to 2023's Tab S9 FE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 FE is listed on Geekbench with model number SM-X520
  • The tablet is said to have 1,349 and 3,882 single and multi-core scores
  • It imay offer a 32 percent performance improvement over Galaxy Tab S9 FE
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series, comprising the vanilla Galaxy Tab S10 FE and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, is rumoured to be in development. Ahead of its anticipated debut some time later this year, benchmark scores of the base model in the company's upcoming tablet lineup has been spotted online. The model is said to be powered by a Samsung Exynos chipset, courtesy of which it delivers 32 percent better performance than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Benchmark Scores Leak

A device with the model number "SM-X520" has been listed on Geekbench (via GSMArena). While it does not carry any moniker, the purported device is speculated to be the Samsung Galaxy S10 FE. It has an octa-core chipset with an ARM v8 architecture featuring four efficiency cores clocking speeds of 1.95GHz, two mid-cores capped at 2.60GHz, and one prime core operating at 2.91GHz.

samsung galaxy tab s10 fe geekbench Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

Geekbench Scores of the Purported Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

The purported Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is listed with approximately 7.49GB of RAM which may be rounded off to 8GB in the base model when it debuts. The phone is listed as running Android 15 and has a motherboard with “s5e8855” as the identifier. Previous leaks corroborate this might be the Exynos 1580 chip, a 4nm processor launched by Samsung Foundry in October 2024 as a successor to the Exynos 1480.

Benchmark scores for the purported tablet give us an idea of what to expect from the handset in terms of performance. In the Geekbench 6.4.0 for Android AArch64, it had 1,349 and 3,882 single and multi-core scores, respectively. For comparison, the current Galaxy Tab S9 FE scores around 1,013 in the single-core and 2,944 in the multi-core tests. This translates into a performance increase of about 32 percent.

However, details about the launch timeline of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series are yet to surface. Notably, the South Korean technology conglomerate has not strictly adhered to a yearly release cycle with its standard tablet models, with the Galaxy Tab S9 series debuting in July 2023 and its successor in September 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
