Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is likely to be unveiled at the company's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. The series is expected to succeed the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup which included three variants - Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra. However, a new report claims that the Galaxy Tab S10 series may only launch with a plus and an ultra model. Previous leak and benchmark listings suggested that the tablets will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series launch (Rumoured)

The purported Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 will not arrive in a standard variant, according to a post on Naver (in Korean). Citing industry sources, the report says that the lineup will only arrive with a Plus and an Ultra model, with large AMOLED screens that are at least 12 inches in size.

This is a move of the South Korean tech giant, the report explained, aimed at streamlining its competition against Apple. The iPhone maker recently unveiled the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro tablets with OLED screens, as well as 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models.

Notably, the existing base Galaxy Tab S9 sports an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, while the Galaxy Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra variants have 12.4-inch and 14.6-inch screens, respectively.

The aforementioned post also states that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will go into production later this month.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series features (Rumoured)

An earlier Geekbench listing for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ suggested that it is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset paired with 12GB of RAM.

Leaked design renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra suggested that it will look mostly like its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The leaked render showed the tablet with dual front as well as dual back cameras, and volume and power buttons in similar arrangements as the older version.

