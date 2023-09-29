Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Join Most Altcoins in Minting Profits, Overall Market Sees Soft Rebound

In the last 24 hours, the value of BTC rose by $562 (roughly Rs. 46,715) and is currently trading at $26,917 (roughly Rs. 22.3 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 September 2023 11:52 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The crypto market cap, as of September 29, stands at $1.07 trillion

  • Ripple, Cardano recorded gains
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu also logged profits
  • Monero, Tether saw losses
Bitcoin on Friday minted a small profit of 2.01 percent. Its trading value, at the time of writing, stood at $26,917 (roughly Rs. 22.3 lakh). This is only the second time this week that Bitcoin has managed to reel in gains. In the last 24 hours, the value of BTC rose substantially by $562 (roughly Rs. 46,715). Market analysts are linking this soft surge in crypto prices with a rebound of larger markets and slight improvements in the overall macroeconomic conditions.

Ether recorded a gain of 2.80 percent on Friday. The price that ETH recorded today is $1,650 (roughly Rs. 1.37 lakh). Over the last day, the value of ETH spiked by $46 (roughly Rs. 3,825), as shown on Gadgets 360's crypto price chart.

Other cryptocurrencies trading in the greens alongside BTC and ETH include Binance Coin, Ripple, and Cardano.

Dogecoin, Solana, Tron, Polkadot, Polygon, Shiba Inu and Litecoin also registered gains.

“The top 20 cryptos by M.Cap. seem to be trading in the green. ETH has outperformed BTC in the last 24 hours. This performance could be attributed to the investment manager Valkyrie Funds LLC receiving a green light from the SEC to add ETH Futures to its existing BTC Futures ETF. The renamed ETF will be launched by Valkyrie on Monday. Also, Ethereum developers are working on launching the Holesky test network and the process seems to be going smoothly before its finalised,” Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures, told Gadgets 360.

The overall crypto market cap rose to $1.07 trillion (roughly Rs. 88,92,828 crore) after clocking a profit of 2.12 percent in the last 24 hours. The crypto fear and greed index is back in the neutral zone with a score of 48/100.

Losses meanwhile, struck Tether, USD Coin, Chainlink, Leo, Monero, and Binance USD.

Augur, Bitcoin Hedge, Status also saw price dips today.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

