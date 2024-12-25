Technology News
Airtel Wi-Fi Plans Starting From Rs. 699 Now Bundles Free Zee5 OTT Subscription

Depending on the plan, Airtel Broadband users, already have access to Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and more

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 December 2024 18:59 IST
Airtel Wi-Fi Plans Starting From Rs. 699 Now Bundles Free Zee5 OTT Subscription

Photo Credit: Google Play

Airtel Wi-Fi plans starting Rs. 699 will allow users access to all Zee5 content

Highlights
  • Zee5 is claimed to offer over 1.5 lakh hours of content
  • On select plans, users have acess to Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and more
  • Airtel Wi-Fi plans offer users speeds ranging from up to 40Mbps to 1Gbps
Bharti Airtel has announced a collaboration with the streaming platform Zee5. All customers with Airtel Wi-Fi plans in India, starting from Rs. 699, will get free access to all Zee5 content for the duration of the plan. The OTT platform claims to offer over 1.5 lakh hours of content. For comparison, Reliance Jio offers free Zee5 subscriptions to postpaid Wi-Fi plan users starting from Rs. 599. The Airtel Broadband users, already have access to Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and more such streaming websites, depending on the plan.

Free Zee5 Subscription For Airtel Broadband Users

Airtel has recently announced that it has entered into a collaboration with Zee5 to offer all its available content for free to Airtel Wi-Fi plan customers starting at Rs. 699. The offer is available on Rs. 899, Rs. 1,099, Rs. 1,599, and Rs. 3,999 plans.

Customers with the Rs. 699 and Rs. 899 plans also get free Disney+ Hotstar access, while the Rs. 1,099 plan users can enjoy free Amazon Prime access. The higher Rs 1,599 and Rs 3,999 Airtel Wi-Fi plans also include free access to Netflix. All plans include free subscriptions to over 20 other OTT platforms.

Aside from free access to several OTT platforms, these Airtel Wi-Fi plans offer users speeds ranging from up to 40Mbps to 1Gbps and allow them to watch more than 350 HD and SD TV channels. Customers can avail of the plans from the Airtel Thanks app on their smartphones or the Airtel India website.

The telecom operator confirmed that with this partnership with Zee5, Airtel Broadband customers can get access to popular films like Sam Bahadur, RRR, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Manorathangal, Vikkatakavi, and others. The free access will allow users to watch all original shows, OTT movies, TV series and all other content on the platform.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Airtel Wi-Fi, Airtel, Zee5
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Comment
