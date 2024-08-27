Technology News
Airtel Announces Offers on Apple TV+ and Music for Mobile, Wi-Fi Subscribers in India

Airtel says both Apple services will be available exclusively to Airtel customers in India, later this year.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 August 2024 17:41 IST
Airtel Announces Offers on Apple TV+ and Music for Mobile, Wi-Fi Subscribers in India

Photo Credit: Apple

Airtel recently hiked prices for prepaid recharge plans and postpaid plans

  • Airtel users will get access to Apple's audio and video-streaming apps
  • It will offer Apple TV+ and Apple Music bundled with select plans
  • Apple TV+ subscription price in India starts at Rs. 99 per month
Bharti Airtel is bringing special offers on Apple TV+ and Apple Music for its subscribers in India, the company announced on Tuesday. It has partnered with Apple to bundle the services of the two apps with its select prepaid and postpaid plans. Offers will be available for both mobile and Wi-Fi subscribers of Airtel. In recent weeks, the company has been expanding its 5G coverage in India – a move that resulted in the launch of 5G booster packs and re-farming of the mid-band spectrum of its existing bands in July.

Airtel and Apple Partnership

In a press release, the company announced that subscribers of Airtel Xstream – its Wi-Fi service – will be able to watch Apple TV+ content with select WiFi plans. Although several Airtel Xtreme plans offer subscriptions to OTT apps like Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, Disney+ Hotstar and even Netflix, Apple TV+ is not part of it. However, Apple's streaming service will now come bundled with premium Airtel WiFi and Postpaid plans, it is confirmed.

Announcing the partnership, Oliver Schusser, Apple's Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats said, “We are thrilled that Airtel customers in India will soon be able to enjoy all of the incredible content on Apple TV+ and Apple Music.”

Mobile users will also be able to enjoy a subscription to Apple Music, which is the Cupertino-based tech giant's audio-streaming service. Exclusive offers for the audio platform are claimed to be bundled with Airtel's own Wynk Premium subscription. It will enable users to access Apple Music's features like a massive music library, offline availability of tracks, lossless audio streaming, and time-synced lyrics.

Notably, Apple TV+ subscription price in India starts at Rs. 99 per month. Meanwhile, Apple Music costs Rs. 59 per month for the Student plan, Rs. 99 per month for the Individual plan and Rs. 149 for the Family plan. However, Airtel says both Apple services will be available exclusively to Airtel customers in India, later this year.

Comment
 
 

