BSNL BiTV Premium Pack has been announced by the government-owned telecom service provider (TSP). The BiTV service was launched in February, and was previously being tested by the operator. Now, BSNL has announced a new premium plan, after the service was available to BSNL subscribers for free. The service offers access to multiple OTT platforms and live TV channels in one app to the telecom operator's mobile customers. According to a report, there are two more plans, which are significantly cheaper.

BSNL BiTV Premium Pack: Price, Benefits

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), BSNL has announced that it is launching a new BiTV “Premium Pack” for its mobile subscribers. With this plan, users will be able to access over 25 OTT platforms and more than 450 live TV channels. The plan will cost Rs. 151. However, the state-owned telecom operator has not revealed details regarding the validity of the BiTV Premium Pack.

BiTV was launched in February and was initially available for free to all subscribers. It lets users watch content on multiple OTT platforms without pay to subscribe to each platform individually. OTTs like Aha, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Sheemaroo, Sun Nxt Chaupal, Lionsgate, ETV Win, Discovery, and Epic ON can be accessed by BSNL mobile customers through the BiTV subscription.

While the government-owned TSP has only announced a single premium pack, BSNL has reportedly also launched two more, relatively affordable plans. According to a report by TelecomTalk, BSNL is also offering a Rs. 28 entertainment plan with 30 days of validity, with an option to extend the plan's validity. The subscription reportedly offers access to seven OTT platforms, such as Lionsgate Play, ETV Win, VROTT, Premiumflix, Nammflix, Gujari, and Friday. There are said to be nine complementary OTTs as well.

Additionally, the report highlights that the Rs. 151 plan also has a validity of 30 days. There is also said to be a Rs. 29 entertainment plan, which has identical benefits as the marginally affordable Rs. 28 plan. However, OTT platforms included in the plan are different, containing ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Dangal Play, and VROTT.