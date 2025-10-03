Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has unveiled its Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service for users in new circles in India. This feature is designesd to allow customers to make and receive voice calls over a Wi-Fi network, even when they do not have cellular coverage. While private telecom operators like Jio and Airtel have long offered access to VoWiFi, BSNL is now finally catching up and expanding its service portfolio. The state-run telecom company recently introduced BSNL 4G services in Mumbai.

BSNL Launches VoWiFi in West, South Zone Circles

As part of its silver jubilee celebrations on October 2, DoT Secretary Neeraj Mittal announced the soft launch of BSNL's VoWiFi services in the West and South Zone circles. Alongside this, BSNL has also launched its 4G services in Mumbai and rolled out eSIM services across India.

On the occasion of BSNL's Silver Jubilee, Secretary Telecom & Chairman, Digital Communications Commission, Neeraj Mittal, in the presence of Additional Secretary Gulzar Natarajan, CMDBSNL A. Robert J. Ravi, and the BSNL Board of Directors, launched BSNL 4G services.

The latest announcements mark a significant step forward in BSNL's digital expansion. As mentioned, the Wi-Fi calling facility enable BSNL users to make regular voice calls even in areas with poor cellular reception by using a Wi-Fi network. When the telco's mobile signal is weak, compatible smartphones automatically switch to Wi-Fi to route calls through the subscribed telecom network.

Major telecom operators like Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have offered Wi-Fi calling support for the past few years, typically at no extra cost.

BSNL recently started providing eSIM services in the Tamil Nadu circle. The telecom company has joined hands with Tata Communications to roll out eSIM services. The eSIM services are offered by Tata Communications' Move platform. BSNL has also launched its 4G network in Delhi in August.

The telecom company earlier this month signed a signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Department of Posts (DoP) to initiate BSNL SIM card sales and mobile recharge services through 1.65 lakh post offices. Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week inaugurated BSNL's fully indigenous 4G network from Jharsuguda, Odisha.