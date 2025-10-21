Technology News
Jio Updates Business Broadband Plans With JioCloud Storage: See Price, Benefits

The move is expected to allow businesses to manage data and collaborate more efficiently.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 October 2025 14:59 IST
Jio Updates Business Broadband Plans With JioCloud Storage: See Price, Benefits

Photo Credit: Jio

JioAICloud Enterprise is said to be a secure cloud storage solution for managing business data

Highlights
  • Jio bundles JioAICloud with business broadband plans
  • Rs. 801 plan offers 100Mbps internet and 100GB cloud storage
  • Rs. 1,001 plan includes 200Mbps internet and 200GB cloud storage
Jio has added JioAICloud Enterprise storage to its business broadband plans, offering a combined solution of high-speed internet, secure cloud storage, and communication services to enterprise customers. The platform is said to allow businesses to store, sync, and manage data while enabling team collaboration and reporting from a single ecosystem. By bringing cloud and connectivity together, Jio is likely aiming to simplify digital operations for small and medium enterprises, enhance productivity, and streamline data management, positioning itself as a comprehensive solution for business communication and storage needs.

Jio Offers Up to 200GB of JioCloud Storage With Two Broadband Plans

Jio has updated its business broadband plans by bundling JioAICloud Enterprise storage, creating a unified package of high-speed internet, cloud storage, and voice services (via TelecomTalk). The Rs. 801 plan comes with internet speeds up to 100Mbps, a high-speed annual data quota of 39,600GB, a voice line with unlimited calling and parallel ringing, and 100GB of JioAICloud Enterprise storage.

Meanwhile, the Rs. 1,001 plan offers access to 200GB of JioAICloud Enterprise storage, along with faster internet at up to 200Mbps, the same 39,600GB annual data quota, and a voice line with unlimited calling and parallel ringing. After the high-speed data quota is consumed, speeds drop to 1Mbps.

This move integrates JioAICloud Enterprise storage with business broadband, providing companies with a unified solution for internet, cloud storage, and voice services. It is expected to help small and medium enterprises manage data and collaborate more efficiently.

In August, Reliance added new AI-powered features to JioAI Cloud, including search, categorisation, and creative tools. Launched in 2024, the service provides up to 100GB of free cloud storage for all Jio users. The updated features will be available to users soon, though the company has not shared a specific rollout date.

Airtel recently launched a free six-month subscription to Google One Cloud storage for its postpaid and Wi-Fi customers to tackle limited device storage, where users can claim 100GB of storage by logging into the Airtel Thanks app.

