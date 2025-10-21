Technology News
Beyond Specs: How Oppo is Focusing on Battery Health and Reliability

Oppo's Peter Dohyung Lee, Head of Product Strategy, details the "Built for India" durability strategy in an exclusive chat with Gadgets 360.

Written by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 October 2025 17:53 IST
Beyond Specs: How Oppo is Focusing on Battery Health and Reliability

Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will make their official global debut on October 28

Highlights
  • Counterpoint conducted a survey on anxiety points among phone users
  • Oppo recently launched the F31 series in India
  • The company plans to launch a flagship Find series device
Oppo is a name that needs no introduction in the smartphone space and has announced numerous world-first features on its devices. For example, the motorised rotating camera in a smartphone was first seen on the Oppo N1 (2013). Oppo also launched Reno 10x Zoom in 2019, which used a periscope-style telephoto lens for the first time, and the company showcased 240W SuperVooc charging capability a few years back. Oppo has been churning out products across price ranges that appeal to different age groups in the Indian market.

Recently, the company announced that the F31 series was marketed as the 'Durable champion' and came with IP69, IP68, IP66, and 360-degree Armour body as highlights. Launched in three trims starting at Rs. 22,999 for the standard F31, the F31 Pro was priced at Rs. 26,999, and the F31 Pro+ starting at Rs. 32,999. Now, Oppo is gearing up for the launch of the next flagship-grade Find X9 series. Ahead of the launch, Oppo's Peter Dohyung Lee, Head of Product Strategy, details Oppo's strategy for India, which involves mainstreaming flagship durability and AI.

'Built for India': Inside the Greater Noida lab's extreme testing

We first wanted to understand how Oppo focuses on a market like India, where usage conditions can be quite demanding, and how the company specifically address local consumer needs for durability. Are there any unique material choices, product tests, or after-sales service initiatives designed for the Indian consumer? Lee explained, "India is one of the most dynamic yet demanding smartphone markets, with heat, dust, humidity, long commutes, and heavy use shaping how people rely on their devices. Our survey shows 79% of users consider durability critical, and 76% feel more confident with a durable phone. That's why durability is a core pillar of Oppo India's strategy. We use aerospace-grade aluminium frames, reinforced structures, and scratch-resistant finishes, tested for crowded commutes, drops, and dusty conditions."

Notably, he referred to the Oppo-commissioned survey conducted a few months back by Counterpoint Research among smartphone users in India.

oppo f31 pro plus 5g review ndtv main

Further talking about India's play in durability, "At our Greater Noida facility, every phone undergoes 150+ extreme tests, including 14,000 micro-drops from 2.5 metres and rigorous water and dust trials to simulate monsoons. We've also reimagined after-sales service with Service Centre 3.0, the Oppo Self-Help Assistant, and monthly Oppo Service Days offering free labour, discounted parts, and health checks nationwide. By combining resilient materials, localised testing, and robust service, we give Indian consumers not just advanced technology, but the confidence that their Oppo phone will thrive in real-life conditions."

"We go beyond external durability: buttons, ports, SIM trays, speakers, and batteries are stress-tested for thousands of cycles to guarantee long-term reliability. These tests reflect real Indian use—crowded commutes, dusty roads, or inconsistent power—so our devices are truly built for this market. Durability for us isn't a slogan; it's a promise backed by engineering.

As the Head of Product Strategy, Lee sits at the intersection of R&D, market trends, and consumer needs. Next, I wanted to understand Oppo's core product philosophy for this year and beyond. Lee stressed how Oppo is thinking beyond specs.

"At Oppo, user experience drives every product development. In India, our teams conduct deep market research to understand consumer pain points, and we design devices that can handle local realities—heat, dust, and monsoons—while delivering smooth performance. That's why we focus on long-lasting batteries, fast charging, durable builds, intelligent software, and powerful cameras. As we move beyond 2025, our philosophy is clear: AI must serve people, not specs," he said.

On AI integrations and beyond specs

On AI integrations on Oppo devices, Lee added, "We're embedding intelligence across imaging, voice, and system tools with privacy and real-world utility at the core. By working with partners like Google, Microsoft, MediaTek, and Qualcomm, we're building an ecosystem that democratises AI Phones, bringing generative AI to every product line. Ultimately, Oppo is about self-expression. Our devices are designed to be beautiful, intuitive, personal, and empowering—technology that adapts to you, not the other way around."

coloros 16 ui home color-os-16

ColorOS 16, the latest version of the operating system, is launching with the upcoming Find X9 Series

Next, we wanted to understand Oppo's "human-centric" innovation, a term we keep seeing and hearing during keynotes. Lee said, "Our human-centric innovation isn't about flashy features—it's about solving real problems. We build AI tools like VoiceScribe and Call Translator to ease multilingual work and note-taking. We engineer for real-life conditions—drops, splashes, long commutes, inconsistent power—so users feel peace of mind, not anxiety."

Giving one example from the recent launches, Lee talked about the F31 series. "Take the F31 series: a 7000 mAh battery with 80W charging for all-day use, IP66/68/69 protection, internal ‘airbags,' speaker drainage, and reinforced SIM trays. These are details you don't notice until you need them. That's true human-centric innovation—designing for the moments that matter most." 

The philosophy of ‘Rugged Elegance'

On the durability factor, many users experience a constant 'phone damage anxiety,' worrying about drops, scratches, or long-term wear on their devices. From Oppo's perspective, what are the primary factors driving this anxiety, and how does the design philosophy, particularly with materials and construction, aim to provide users with greater peace of mind?

Lee explained, "Smartphones are central to work, entertainment, and connection, which is why damage anxiety is so common. Our 2025 Durability Survey shows 35% of Indians regularly worry about damage, 78% avoid using phones in rain or heat, and 56% feel anxious when their device breaks. Durability has clearly become a top purchase driver. At Oppo, we engineer peace of mind into every device. We use aerospace-grade aluminium frames, reinforced internal structures, and multi-layer ‘airbags' to protect key components. Every phone undergoes 150+ extreme tests—from 14,000 micro-drops to water immersion well beyond industry standards—backed by military-grade protection and triple IP ratings. Our F Series leads this philosophy, with 85% of users rating it highly for durability. By combining robust materials, thoughtful engineering, and rigorous testing, we aim to replace anxiety with confidence—phones built for India's everyday challenges without compromising design."

oppo f31 pro plus 5g review ndtv design

More than just fast charging: Prioritising battery health over speed

Oppo has not only been working on increasing charging speeds but also on extending battery life on its devices. Lee talked about the Battery Health Engine technology used on some Oppo devices to extend battery longevity.

"Some innovations require re-engineering to balance performance with affordability, but our R&D ensures features like SuperVOOC fast charging and advanced imaging reach more users without compromise. What began in Find flagships now powers mid-range devices like the K13 and F31, supported by safeguards like the Battery Health Engine. There's no rigid timeline—our goal is clear: whenever we can deliver innovation to more people without sacrificing experience, we do it," he added.

Democratising innovation from the Find series down

Oppo has a diverse portfolio from the premium Find series to the mainstream Reno and the budget-friendly A series. How does the company decide which flagship features, like advanced camera AI or fast charging, trickle down to the more affordable segments? "Our philosophy is simple—we democratise innovation. Breakthroughs in the Find series aren't just flagship highlights; they're a roadmap for the entire portfolio. When we see features like AI Eraser or AI Call Translator solving real needs, we accelerate them into Reno, K, or F series," Lee said.

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the latest updates on the upcoming Find X9 Series India launch.

OPPO Find X9 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Exceptional in durability
  • Vibrant display
  • Thoughtful design
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Bloatware-ridden software experience
  • Dated chipset
  • Weak portrait photography
Read detailed OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap is the editor at Gadgets 360 - with over 12 years of experience covering the technology domain. With a breadth and depth of knowledge in the field, he's done extensive work across news, features, reviews, and opinion pieces. But what's truly inspiring about Ketan is how he spends his free time. He's often found gazing at snow-capped mountains from over 20,000 feet while sitting on the hood of his car, taking in the breathtaking beauty of nature. His passion for the great ...More
