Technology News

UK Telecom Firm BT to Cut 55,000 Jobs by 2030 After 5G Network, Fiber Broadband Rollout

The layoffs, comprising 42 percent of BT's workforce, come two days after UK mobile phone giant Vodafone unveiled plans to cut 11,000 jobs.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 18 May 2023 17:41 IST
UK Telecom Firm BT to Cut 55,000 Jobs by 2030 After 5G Network, Fiber Broadband Rollout

Photo Credit: BT Group

BT is implementing further cutbacks, having slashed costs under a plan launched three years ago

Highlights
  • BT employs 130,000 staff
  • By the end of the 2020s, BT Group will rely on a much smaller workforce
  • BT's share price sank almost 9 percent to 134.80 pence in morning deals

British telecoms and television group BT said Thursday it would axe up to 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade to slash costs in the latest tech-sector jobs cull.

The layoffs, comprising 42 percent of BT's workforce, come two days after UK mobile phone giant Vodafone unveiled plans to cut 11,000 jobs or one tenth of staff over three years.

BT employs 130,000 staff, including contractors. The group will lower this to between 75,000 and 90,000 people over the next five to seven years, it said in a results statement.

The grim news follows the axing this year of tens of thousands of jobs across the global tech sector, including by Facebook parent Meta, as soaring inflation saps the world economy.

BT is implementing further cutbacks, having slashed costs under a plan launched three years ago.

"By the end of the 2020s, BT Group will rely on a much smaller workforce and a significantly reduced cost base," said chief executive Philip Jansen.

The company was "navigating an extraordinary macro-economic backdrop", he added in a results statement.

The slimmed-down group "will be a leaner business with a brighter future" and will "digitise the way we work and simplify our structure".

BT said that once its full fibre broadband and 5G network was rolled out, it would not need as many staff to build and maintain it.

The firm also revealed Thursday that net profit soared 50 percent to GBP 1.9 billion (roughly Rs. 19,816 crore) in its fiscal year to March, but the performance was skewed by a one-off tax credit.

Pre-tax profit however sank 12 percent to GBP 1.7 billion (roughly Rs. 17,476 crore) from a year earlier, while revenue dipped one percent to GBP 20.7 billion (roughly Rs. 2,12,736 crore).

Investors meanwhile took flight following the news.

BT's share price sank almost nine percent to 134.80 pence in morning deals on the rising London stock market.

"Headlines will no doubt focus on the job cuts," noted Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Matt Britzman.

"It's drastic, but it's not overly surprising given the mounting costs and slim margins in the wider business."

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BT, Layoff
Binance Australia Says Deposits, Withdrawals Disrupted After Third-Party Payment Provider Cuts Off Service
Paytm Partners With SBI Card, NPCI to Launch RuPay Credit Cards: All Details

Related Stories

UK Telecom Firm BT to Cut 55,000 Jobs by 2030 After 5G Network, Fiber Broadband Rollout
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Live Images Leaked
  2. Croma Apple Days Sale: Don’t Miss These Great Deals
  3. Oppo Reno 10 Series to Go Official on This Date; Specifications Teased
  4. Here’s When the Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Will Launch in India
  5. iQoo Neo 8 Series Launch Date, Key Specifications Confirmed: Check Here
  6. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Pricing and Design Leak Online Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme Narzo N53 Review: Sleek and Shiny, but Does It Stand Out?
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Feature a Reworked Camera Layout: Here's Why
  9. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design, Mini Capsule Debuts in India: See Price
  10. New Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specs
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: All Details
  2. Richa Chadha to Star in International Film Aaina Alongside William Moseley
  3. Paytm Partners With SBI Card, NPCI to Launch RuPay Credit Cards: All Details
  4. UK Telecom Firm BT to Cut 55,000 Jobs by 2030 After 5G Network, Fiber Broadband Rollout
  5. Binance Australia Says Deposits, Withdrawals Disrupted After Third-Party Payment Provider Cuts Off Service
  6. Airtel Surpasses 2 Million 5G Customers in Tamil Nadu; 5G Services Available in Over 500 Towns in State
  7. Google Pixel Phones Could Soon Be Used as Dashcams: All Details
  8. iQoo Neo 8 Series Launch Date Set for May 23, Key Specifications Revealed: All Details
  9. The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 1 Arrives This July: Details
  10. Swiggy Says Its Food Delivery Business Turned Profitable in March
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.