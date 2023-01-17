Technology News

Bitcoin Price Continues Steady Rise as Ethereum, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Record Losses: All Details

Bitcoin opened trading on Tuesday with a minor profit of 0.80 percent at $21,125 (roughly Rs 17.2 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 January 2023 11:07 IST
Bitcoin Price Continues Steady Rise as Ethereum, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Record Losses: All Details

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Art Rachen

The current valuation of the crypto sector stands at $990 billion

Highlights
  • Bitcoin and Ether have broken free from their resistance points
  • Solana recorded losses on Tuesday
  • Litecoin values also dipped

Bitcoin opened trading on Tuesday at the price point of $21,125 (roughly Rs 17.2 lakh) with a minor profit of 0.80 percent. The oldest and most widely used cryptocurrency has maintained its trajectory on international exchanges such as Binance and CoinMarketCap as well. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin prices have risen by $50 (roughly Rs.4.089). The overall crypto price charts saw gains and losses for multiple digital assets, as volatility continued to reign over the sector.

Unlike Bitcoin, Ether saw a marginal 0.08 percent drop in value to trade at $1,562 (roughly Rs. 1.27 lakh), according to the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360.

Tether, USD Coin, Polyon, and Avalanche emerged on the profit-making end of the crypto price charts along with BTC.

Leo, Cronos, Aave, Dash, and NEM also reeled in profits on Tuesday.

Despite so many altcoins having registered small gains, the overall crypto market valuation dropped down by 0.25 percent over the last 24 hours. As per CoinMarketCap, the current valuation of the crypto sector stands at $990 billion (roughly Rs. 80,94,548 crore).

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu on the other hand, recorded losses on Tuesday.

Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Litecoin also saw dips in value.

Tron, Uniswap, Cosmos, Chainlink, and Monero saw their prices fall on Tuesday.

“A renewed healthy hash-rate and improving mining metrics suggests that the worst of the miner capitulation saga is behind us. On-chain analysis also confirms that wallets holding 100 to 10,000 ETH, have been accumulating the past two months adding 3,000 new addresses, nearly amounting to 50,000 wallets, the highest level since a year. These strong accumulation trends coupled with promising macroeconomic data concerning a lessening inflation have led to strong rallies in the equities and crypto market alike with the risk-on sentiment reignited,” the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets 360.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Litecoin, Solana, Polkadot, Tron, Avalanche, Cosmos, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Tether, USD Coin, Binance USD, Cronos, Zcash, Monero
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Himachal Pradesh to Have 5G Services in Rural and Urban Areas by 2024, IT Secretary Says
Elon Musk's Trial Over His 'Funding Secured' Tweets About Tesla in 2018 Set to Begin: All You Need to Know
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 Review: The Game Changer

Related Stories

Bitcoin Price Continues Steady Rise as Ethereum, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Record Losses: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Smartphone Offers Under Rs. 30,000
  3. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on Wearables
  5. Lenovo Yoga 9i With 13th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  6. iQoo Neo 7 Will Launch in India on This Date
  7. Oppo A78 5G With 50-Megapixel Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Debuts in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A14 5G Launched in India, Check Sale Date
  9. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  10. Poco C55 Gets Listed on IMDA Ahead of Rumoured India Launch: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Laptop With 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Bitcoin Price Continues Steady Rise as Ethereum, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Record Losses: All Details
  3. Himachal Pradesh to Have 5G Services in Rural and Urban Areas by 2024, IT Secretary Says
  4. China Acquires 'Golden Shares' in Two Alibaba Units in Bid to Strengthen Control Over Online Content
  5. Microsoft Expands ChatGPT Access to Azure Cloud Customers Amid Rumours of Planned Investment
  6. Poco C55 Appears on IMDA Listing Ahead of Rumoured India Launch: Report
  7. Xiaomi 12 Reportedly Receives Stable Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update Outside China
  8. Russia, Iran to Co-Create Gold-Backed ‘Token of Persian Gulf’ Crypto Asset: Report
  9. Global Foldable Smartphone Shipment Projected to Hit 18.5 Million Units in 2023: Report
  10. Google vs CCI: Supreme Court Asks Whether Firm Will Institute European Regime for Pre-Installed Apps in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.