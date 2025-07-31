Vivo T4R 5G is all set to be launched in India today. It will arrive as the latest addition to the Vivo T4 5G series which already comprises four models. The handset is teased as “India's slimmest quad curved display phone”. Ahead of the launch, the China-based company has already revealed a handful of details. The Vivo T4R 5G will debut with a 120Hz quad-curved AMOLED screen and a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset.

From expected price to specifications, here is all you need to know about the Vivo T4R 5G ahead of its launch in India today at 12pm IST.

Vivo T4R 5G Price in India, Availability (Expected)

The Vivo T4R 5G is teased to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. As per reports, the handset may sit between the Vivo T4x 5G and Vivo T4 handsets in the company's lineup. It could be priced between Rs. 15,000 – Rs. 20,000.

As per teaser images, there could be two possible colour options of the Vivo T4R 5G — blue and silver. Once launched, the handset will be available for purchase via the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart and select offline retail stores. Flipkart has also put up a microsite dedicated to the phone's launch.

Vivo T4R 5G Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo T4R 5G is speculated to sport a 6.77-inch screen. The company has teased it to be a quad-curved AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and SGS Low Blue Light certification.

The handset will be powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset with a 2.6GHz peak clock speed. As per Vivo, the T4R 5G will have an AnTuTu score of over 7,50,000.

For optics, it will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel main Sony sensor with OIS support and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. It is also teased to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Both front and rear cameras of the Vivo T4R 5G are said to have 4K video recording support.

While battery specifications remain under wraps, reports suggest that it could pack a 5,700mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The handset is claimed to meet IP68 + IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water ingress.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.