RIL 48th AGM 2025 Today: How to Watch LIVE, Expected Announcements

RIL and the companies under its umbrella have made several significant announcements this year.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 August 2025 06:00 IST
RIL 48th AGM 2025 Today: How to Watch LIVE, Expected Announcements

Photo Credit: RIL

RIL 48th Annual General Meeting can be streamed via the company's YouTube channel

Highlights
  • The AGM livestream will be on RIL and Jio’s YouTube and social handles
  • Updates on Jio’s 5G, 6G, JioFiber, and tech stack are expected
  • Jio is rumoured to partner with Apple to bring RCS to iPhone in India
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is all set to host its 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, August 29. RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani is expected to take the stage to provide annual updates on FMCG strategies, the long-awaited Jio IPO, and other projects undertaken by companies under the RIL Group. Other announcements expected at the AGM include those related to Reliance's tech stack, including artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives like JioBrain and Jio's 5G and 6G infrastructure in the telecom sector.

RIL 48th AGM: Time, How to Watch Live

The RIL 48th AGM will begin today (August 29) at 2pm IST. It will be livestreamed on RIL and Jio's official YouTube channels and their respective social media handles. 

Gadgets 360 will also bring you all the announcements made at the 48th RIL AGM, as they happen.

RIL 48th AGM: Expected Announcements

Official details about the announcements during the 48th RIL AGM remain under wraps. This year, RIL and the companies under its umbrella have already made several significant announcements.

To begin with, Reliance Jio's Viacom18 and Star India Private Limited announced a merger, which resulted in the creation of a new streaming platform dubbed JioHotstar, following the amalgamation of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. At the 48th RIL AGM, the conglomerate could make announcements related to its subscriber count, growth, and expansion of content.

Recently, reports have surfaced that claim RIL's telecom arm, Jio, will partner with Apple to introduce Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging on iPhone in India. This information might be made official at the annual meeting.

Apart from this, there could be announcements related to Jio's indigenously developed 5G stack and the expansion of its standalone (SA) infrastructure. JioFiber and the telecom operator's 6G advancements may also see the light of day.

RIL 47th AGM Announcements

At the 47th RIL AGM in September 2024, the company announced several key initiatives. JioBrain was introduced as an AI-powered platform that uses low-latency 5G and machine learning capabilities to help build new tools and products. The ‘Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer' was also announced. It provided Jio users with up to 100GB of cloud storage.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) Chairman Akash Ambani introduced new offerings for JioTV+, including the ability to access different OTT apps via JioTV+ with a single login.

Another key announcement was Jio TV OS, a new operating system for the Jio Set-Top Box that provides a faster, smoother, and more personalised experience. It brought support for streaming in 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

Comments

RIL, RIL AGM, RIL AGM 2025, Reliance Industries Limited, Jio, Jio Fiber, AI
RIL 48th AGM 2025 Today: How to Watch LIVE, Expected Announcements
