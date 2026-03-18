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OnePlus 15T China Launch Date Announced for March 24; to Be Available in Five RAM, Storage Variants

Customers can pre-book the smartphone via the Oppo Shop website, and they will receive complimentary wireless headphones worth CNY 299.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 March 2026 08:40 IST
OnePlus 15T China Launch Date Announced for March 24; to Be Available in Five RAM, Storage Variants

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The three colourways of the OnePlus 15T (pictured)

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 15T will launch in China on March 24 at 7pm local time
  • The phone will be available in three colour options
  • It will pack a 7,500mAh battery with fast charging support
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OnePlus on Wednesday announced the launch date of its upcoming compact mid-flagship smartphone. The handset, dubbed OnePlus 15T, will be launched in the country next week, bringing a culmination to weeks of leaks and rumours. Pre-orders of the smartphone have already been made live, which reveal that the brand will introduce five RAM and storage configurations. The OnePlus 15T is confirmed to be available in three different colourways, including black and white shades.

OnePlus 15T China Launch Date

The OnePlus 15T will be launched in China on March 24 at 7pm Beijing Time (4:30pm IST if you're in India), the company announced on its Chinese website. Customers can pre-book the smartphone in the country via the Oppo Shop website, and they will receive wireless headphones worth CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 4,000) free of cost.

The upcoming handset is available in five configurations — 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB. It is offered in Pure Cocoa, Relaxing Matcha, and Healing White Chocolate (translated from Chinese) colour options.

While the brand has yet to confirm the details, the Pure Cocoa and Relaxing Matcha shades are said to use an AG frosted glass panel at the back, to minimise fingerprints while maintaining the matte texture. The Healing White Chocolate colourway, meanwhile, reportedly uses a new micro-arc oxidation process to achieve a uniform white finish across both the metal frame and the glass rear panel.

OnePlus has already confirmed that its upcoming compact phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which also powers the flagship OnePlus 15. The smartphone will feature a next-generation gaming engine, designed to support up to 165fps gameplay, while the brand is also bringing the Tri-Chip system from the flagship OnePlus 15 to the 15T.

The OnePlus 15T will feature a 6.32-inch 165Hz flat display. The teaser also reveals a LUMO imaging system with 3.5x optical zoom. It is confirmed to feature an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K-rated build. The upcoming handset will pack a 7,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging, along with bypass charging capability.

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Further reading: OnePlus 15T, OnePlus 15T Launch Date, OnePlus 15T Features, OnePlus 15T Specifications, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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