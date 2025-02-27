Technology News
Samsung to Unveil Three New Galaxy A-Series Smartphones in India on March 2

Samsung Galaxy A56 is expected to get an Exynos 1580 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2025 13:57 IST
Samsung to Unveil Three New Galaxy A-Series Smartphones in India on March 2

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 (pictured) were launched in India in March 2024

Highlights
  • The upcoming launch may inlude Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26
  • The handsets are expected to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7
  • The new Galaxy A-series phones may receive 6 OS upgrades
Samsung has confirmed that it will introduce three new Galaxy A-series smartphones in India in the coming days. The monikers of the upcoming handsets have not yet been confirmed either, but they are expected to include the purported Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36. The rumoured Samsung Galaxy A26 model may also be included. Details about the anticipated smartphones, such as key expected features, have surfaced online previously. 

New Samsung Galaxy A-Series Smartphones in India

Samsung will unveil three new Galaxy A-series smartphones in India next week, the company confirmed in a press release. The launch will take place in the first week of March. A notification on the official landing page for the upcoming launch reads, "Join us to unveil the new Galaxy A on 2nd March 2025." 

The press release reveals that the upcoming phones are set to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35, which were launched in India in April 2024. They are expected to be the Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36, respectively. However, the company has not hinted at what the third model could be.

Alongside details of the Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36, leaks about the Samsung Galaxy A26 also surfaced online. This Samsung Galaxy A25 successor could be the third Galaxy A-series model. The purported handset is expected to carry an Exynos 2400e SoC. It is said to support 8GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage, and will likely ship with Android 15-based One UI 7. It is tipped to sport a 6.64-inch 120Hz full-HD display while measuring 164x77.5x7.7mm in size and weighing 209g. 

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A56 will likely carry an Exynos 1580 SoC, while the Galaxy A36 may get a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC or a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. They are also expected to run on One UI 7 out-of-the-box. An earlier teaser suggested that the phones may receive six years of OS updates. They are expected to come with 45W wired fast charging support and 50-megapixel triple rear camera units.

