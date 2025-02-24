Reliance Jio has introduced a new recharge plan for prepaid mobile users which bundles benefits targeted towards ICC Men's Champions Trophy viewers in India. It offers a complimentary subscription to JioHotstar, the streaming service recently launched as a result of the amalgamation of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, enabling customers to stream the ongoing cricket tournament as well as films, shows, anime, documentaries, and other live sporting events. Other benefits include the Cricket Data Pack.

Reliance Jio's Rs. 195 Prepaid Recharge Plan Benefits

JioHotstar offers monthly and annual plans which customers can subscribe to for streaming content. However, Reliance Jio subscribers can now gain complimentary access by opting for a specific prepaid recharge plan. The Rs. 195 prepaid recharge plan on Reliance Jio offers a complimentary ad-supported subscription to JioHotstar for a period of 90 days.

Reliance Jio's Rs. 195 Prepaid Recharge Plan Goes Live

The plan has a validity of 90 days and offers only data benefits. Customers get a total 15GB of high-speed internet. After exhausting the plan's data allowance, the download speed will be lowered to 64kbps, as per the telecommunications operator.

However, it should be noted that it is an add-on pack and requires an existing Reliance Jio prepaid base plan with an active validity to work. Notably, JioHotstar's ad-supported plan starts at Rs. 149 per month. It offers content streaming on one mobile device in 720p resolution. The top-end JioHotstar Premium plan is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year.

Other Jio Plans

For customers requiring more data, the telecom company recently introduced a Rs. 949 prepaid recharge plan with the same ad-supported subscription to JioHotstar. However, unlike the Rs. 195 plan which has a total quota for data, this plan offers 2GB of high speed 5G data per day. Further, the plan offers benefits such as unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Additionally, the the prepaid recharge plan also provides access to select other Jio apps such as JioCloud and JioTV.

