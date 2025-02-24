Technology News
Reliance Jio Introduces Rs. 195 Prepaid Recharge Plan With JioHotstar Subscription, Cricket Data Pack: Benefits

Jio's Rs. 195 prepaid recharge plan bundles the Cricket Data Pack along with free JioHotstar subscription.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 February 2025 17:44 IST
Reliance Jio Introduces Rs. 195 Prepaid Recharge Plan With JioHotstar Subscription, Cricket Data Pack: Benefits

Photo Credit: Reuters

The plan brings 15GB of high speed internet with a validity of 90 days

Highlights
  • Rs. 195 prepaid plan includes a 90-day JioHotstar subscription
  • The new recharge plan targets cricket viewers in India
  • JioHotstar’s ad-supported plan usually costs ₹149 per month
Reliance Jio has introduced a new recharge plan for prepaid mobile users which bundles benefits targeted towards ICC Men's Champions Trophy viewers in India. It offers a complimentary subscription to JioHotstar, the streaming service recently launched as a result of the amalgamation of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, enabling customers to stream the ongoing cricket tournament as well as films, shows, anime, documentaries, and other live sporting events. Other benefits include the Cricket Data Pack.

Reliance Jio's Rs. 195 Prepaid Recharge Plan Benefits

JioHotstar offers monthly and annual plans which customers can subscribe to for streaming content. However, Reliance Jio subscribers can now gain complimentary access by opting for a specific prepaid recharge plan. The Rs. 195 prepaid recharge plan on Reliance Jio offers a complimentary ad-supported subscription to JioHotstar for a period of 90 days.

jiohotstar rs195 plan Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio's Rs. 195 Prepaid Recharge Plan Goes Live

The plan has a validity of 90 days and offers only data benefits. Customers get a total 15GB of high-speed internet. After exhausting the plan's data allowance, the download speed will be lowered to 64kbps, as per the telecommunications operator.

However, it should be noted that it is an add-on pack and requires an existing Reliance Jio prepaid base plan with an active validity to work. Notably, JioHotstar's ad-supported plan starts at Rs. 149 per month. It offers content streaming on one mobile device in 720p resolution. The top-end JioHotstar Premium plan is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year.

Other Jio Plans

For customers requiring more data, the telecom company recently introduced a Rs. 949 prepaid recharge plan with the same ad-supported subscription to JioHotstar. However, unlike the Rs. 195 plan which has a total quota for data, this plan offers 2GB of high speed 5G data per day. Further, the plan offers benefits such as unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Additionally, the the prepaid recharge plan also provides access to select other Jio apps such as JioCloud and JioTV.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Reliance Jio Rs 195 Plan, Jio, Jio Cricket plan
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Reliance Jio Introduces Rs. 195 Prepaid Recharge Plan With JioHotstar Subscription, Cricket Data Pack: Benefits
