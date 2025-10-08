Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Wednesday launched Vi Protect; an AI-powered initiative aimed at enhancing safety and security against spam and cyber threats. Announced at India Mobile Congress 2025 (IMC 2025), the initiative includes two key measures, an AI-based Voice Spam Detection System and an AI-driven Cyber Defense and Incident Response System. While the spam detection setup identifies and flags fraudulent calls in real time, the network defence system helps safeguard Vi's network and enterprise operations from potential cyberattacks.

The Vi Protect programme is designed for consumer, network, and enterprise users to offer protection against spam, scams, and cyber-attacks under one umbrella. As part of this initiative, Vi has launched two initiatives: Voice Spam Detection system and AI-driven network defence and incident response system.

How Vi's Voice Spam Detection System Works

Vi's Voice Spam Detection System is claimed to identify and flag spam and fraudulent calls in real time using AI models, web crawlers, and customer feedback. When a suspicious number tries to contact a Vi user, the call screen will display a ‘Suspected Spam' alert, letting users make informed decisions before answering. Unlike third-party caller ID apps, this feature is built directly into Vi's network.

The Vi Protect programme includes a Voice Spam Detection system for detecting and flagging fraudulent text messages. It also offers an International Calling Display feature that allow users to easily recognise genuine international calls. Further, the AI-powered Threat Analysis, integrated with Vi's DNS, SMS, and Voice Gateways, analyse threat patterns.

Vi Cyber Defense and Incident Response System

Under the Vi Protect initiative, Vi has introduced an AI-powered Cyber Defense and Incident Response System to safeguard its core network and enterprise operations. The system leverages agentic and generative AI models, claimed to detect, analyse, and neutralise cyber threats in under an hour. Vi says the system is designed to reduce false positives.

The multi-layered defence mechanism follows a five-step process. This includes Anomaly Detection, Contextualisation and Categorisation, Interface Engine Agent, Suggestive Intelligence, and Human Validation. Vi also confirmed plans to extend this advanced protection to its enterprise clients soon.

Vi claims its security systems have flagged over 600 million spam and scam calls and messages. The company is set to introduce real-time URL Protection feature soon to scan and block suspicious links to prevent phishing attempts and malware infections.