Technology News

Bengaluru Airport to Begin Passenger Trials of Full Body Scanners in December: Report

The CTX machines will be set up at Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 November 2023 15:04 IST
Bengaluru Airport to Begin Passenger Trials of Full Body Scanners in December: Report

Photo Credit: Kempegowda International Airport

Bengaluru airport will be the first in the country to implement new security check system

Highlights
  • The new system will be implemented for domestic passengers initially
  • Delhi airport also conducted CTX trials earlier this year
  • Liquids, aerosols, and gels will also be allowed in bags
Advertisement

Airport security in India asks passengers to remove all personal gadgets like mobile phones, tablets, and laptops from their hand baggage and place them separately in trays for a scan. While this is a necessary step to ensure that the devices are safe to be taken on an aircraft, it does pose considerable inconvenience for travellers. Not to mention, the time taken to remove devices from your bags and placing them in trays causes long queues at security check. The gadgets-in-tray security check process could, however, be slowly phased out at major Indian airports. According to a report, Bengaluru airport is planning to move away from the cumbersome security check system.

Travellers catching a plane at Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, will soon be able to proceed through security check with their devices inside their hang bags. A report in Money Control said that the airport would be the first in India to begin passenger trials of CTX (Computer Tomography X-ray) machines at the terminal by December. These CTX machines will be integrated with Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) and full-body scanners, which would allow passengers to carry their devices inside their handbags through security checkpoints.

According to officials of Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the Kempegowda International Airport, three full-body scanners have been set up at T2 to make the security check system more efficient. “Operators can rotate the view to look at the contents of bags, cutting down on re-checks and physical inspection. Also, the new system will reduce the number of trays required per person during security screening," Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer of BIAL, was quoted as saying in the report.

Aside from electronic gadgets, items that contain liquids, aerosols and gels would also not be required to be removed from bags at security check. This would cut down processing time at checkpoints and reduce the number of trays needed to go through security. Further, passengers would also not be required to go through a pat-down after walking through the metal detectors.

The new security check system will be implemented at T2, Kempegowda International Airport, in the coming weeks. While there is no word on when CTX machines would make their way to other major airports, the report said the Delhi airport had conducted trials earlier this year, as per a Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) official.

Earlier this year, DIAL implemented facial recognition technology-based DigiYatra facility at all entry and boarding gates of Terminal 2 and 3 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi. DigiYatra is a biometric boarding system using facial recognition technology that aims to cut down airport procedure times for passengers. The system, however, has raised privacy concerns over its collection of passenger data.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bengaluru, Bengaluru Airport, India
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Tecno Spark 20 4G, Spark 20 Pro Renders, Live Images Surface Online; Launch Timeline Tipped
Redmi K70, Redmi K70 Pro Price, Camera Details Tipped Ahead of November 29 Launch

Related Stories

Bengaluru Airport to Begin Passenger Trials of Full Body Scanners in December: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 13C to Launch in India on This Date: Key Specifications Tipped
  2. OnePlus 12 Said to Debut on December 5; Here Are Official Renders
  3. Hands-on Images Give First Good Look at Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  4. Buying Your First Foldable? Here’s What You Need to Know
  5. You Can Soon Carry Gadgets in Handbags at Bengaluru Airport Security Check
  6. iQoo 12 5G Confirmed to Get Three Years of OS Updates in India
  7. Sam Altman Returns as OpenAI CEO; Bret Taylor to Chair ChatGPT Board
  8. Red Magic 9 Pro Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Launched: See Price
  9. Redmi Note 13 Pro May Get LTE, 5G Variants, Reportedly Spotted Online
  10. iQoo 12 5G to Launch in India With Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14
#Latest Stories
  1. When Will G20 Nations Adopt Decided Crypto Roadmap? Indian FM Gives Update
  2. Redmi K70, Redmi K70 Pro Price, Camera Details Tipped Ahead of November 29 Launch
  3. Oppo Find X7 Pro’s Odd-Looking Rear Camera Poses for a Real-World Image Suggesting New Design Details
  4. Bengaluru Airport to Begin Passenger Trials of Full Body Scanners in December: Report
  5. Tecno Spark 20 4G, Spark 20 Pro Renders, Live Images Surface Online; Launch Timeline Tipped
  6. Redmi K70 Pro Teased to Debut With 2K Resolution Display With Up to 4,000 Nits Peak Brightness
  7. Assassin’s Creed Mirage Pop-Up Advert in Other AC Games Was Result of a ‘Technical Error,’ Ubisoft Claims
  8. YouTube Introduces ‘Playables’ Game Arcade for Premium Subscribers: Here’s How to Enable the Feature
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Step into Last Week of November With Losses, Most Altcoins See Dips
  10. iQoo 12 5G Confirmed to Get Three Years of OS Updates in India; to Arrive With Lesser Bloatware
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »