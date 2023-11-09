Technology News

OnePlus 12 With Sony LYT-808 Camera, 2K ProXDR Display Teased Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 12 is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 November 2023 19:48 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 is said to succeed the OnePlus 11 (pictured) model

  • OnePlus 12 will sport a 2K DisplayMate A+ rated X1 “Oriental Screen”
  • The upcoming flagship may retain the design language of the OnePlus 11
  • The OnePlus 12 is likely to support 100W wired fast charging
OnePlus 12 is expected to arrive soon in the market and succeed the current flagship model, OnePlus 11. The company has already confirmed some key specifications of the upcoming model. Design renders and other details were previously leaked by tipsters and now OnePlus has confirmed several important camera details of the smartphone. The OnePlus 12 had previously been tipped to feature Sony LYT sensors. The handset was previously said to launch in early 2024 and the new teaser further hints that the release of the OnePlus 12 is inching closer.

The company confirmed through a Weibo post, that the OnePlus 12 will feature Sony's LYT-808 primary sensor and the phone will sport a ProXDR display with a 2K resolution. Previously, the phone has been confirmed to feature a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

OnePlus had also teased that the upcoming flagship smartphone will come with a DisplayMate A+ rated X1 “Oriental Screen” with a peak brightness level of 2,600 nits. It is also set to come with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 out-of-the-box. OnePlus 12 will ship with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

The handset is also tipped to get a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide telephoto shooter expected to be the Sony IMX581. It could pack a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

The current-generation flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 5G is available in India in Eternal Green, Titan Black and Marble Odyssey colour options, the last of which is available only in the high-end 16GB + 256GB variant. This is priced in India at Rs. 61,999, while the base 8GB + 256GB option is listed at Rs. 56,999.

The OnePlus 11 features a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 1000Hz, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

The triple rear camera unit of the OnePlus 11 includes a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 OIS-supported primary sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor with a telephoto lens, while the front camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

