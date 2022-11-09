Technology News
Elon Musk Sold at Least $3.95 Billion of Tesla Shares Days After Closing Twitter Takeover Deal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unloaded 19.5 million shares of the firm's shares, his first disposals since August, as per regulatory filings.

By Anders Melin, Bloomberg |  Updated: 9 November 2022 16:12 IST
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Twitter is losing money and the microblogging firm faces large annual interest payments

Highlights
  • Elon Musk unloaded 19.5 million shares, according to regulatory filings
  • It’s not fully clear how the $44 billion deal was financed
  • Twitter faces annual interest payments of nearly $1.2 billion

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold at least $3.95 billion (roughly Rs. 32,200 crore) of the electric-vehicle maker's shares just days after closing his buyout of Twitter.

Musk unloaded 19.5 million shares, according to regulatory filings on Tuesday in New York, his first disposals since August. The documents didn't indicate that the transactions were pre-planned.

The world's richest person followed through with his takeover of the social-media platform in October, after spending months trying to get out of it. In August, Musk had said he was done offloading Tesla stock and that it was important to avoid an “emergency sale” of the shares in case he was forced to close the Twitter acquisition and struggled to bring in additional equity partners.

It's not fully clear how the $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,58,650 crore) deal ultimately was financed, beyond the roughly $13 billion (roughly Rs. 1,05,970 crore) of debt commitments from Wall Street banks. Several high-profile individuals promised to invest some $7 billion (roughly Rs. 57,030 crore), though it isn't known whether all of them stuck to their pledges. And Musk has never said publicly how he planned to gather his share of the cash needed to close the deal.

But one thing's clear: Twitter is losing money and now faces annual interest payments of nearly $1.2 billion (roughly Rs. 9,780 crore). Since Musk took over, several major companies have halted their ads on the platform, waiting to see how it evolves under the billionaire's leadership.

“It looks like Musk is preparing for things to stay bad at Twitter for the next year,” said Gene Munster of Loup Ventures after the stock sales became public. “He's preparing for Twitter to be a money hole.”

Musk, 51, and his financial right-hand man, Jared Birchall, did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

The billionaire's drastic moves to cut costs -- including firing half the staff and later asking some to come back -- and overhaul of the platform's operations have resulted in two tumultuous weeks at the social-media company, with some employees not being entirely clear on whether they are still employed there or not.

The deal has also sparked concern among some Tesla shareholders that the CEO is spreading himself too thin and would have to get rid of even more of his stock.

He's unloaded about $36 billion (roughly Rs. 2,93,300 crore) worth of shares in the carmaker in the past year -- around half of that since he went public with the Twitter buyout plan, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Now the stock is down 53 percent from its peak last year, pushing Musk's fortune to $179.5 billion (roughly Rs. 14,58,400 crore) from $340 billion (roughly Rs. 27,69,740 crore) at the high, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

-- With assistance from Dana Hull, Ed Ludlow, Tom Maloney and Esha Dey.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

