Technology News
loading

Oreo Maker Mondelez Pulls Twitter Ads, Says Hate Speech Increased 'Significantly' After Elon Musk Takeover

Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put said the firm felt there was a risk of its advertising appearing next to the wrong messages on Twitter.

By Reuters |  Updated: 9 November 2022 12:47 IST
Oreo Maker Mondelez Pulls Twitter Ads, Says Hate Speech Increased 'Significantly' After Elon Musk Takeover

Mondelez joins a number of major companies that have halted ads on Twitter

Highlights
  • Mondelez CEO announced the Twitter ad halt in a Reuters interview
  • He noted an increase in hate speech since Elon Musk's acquisition
  • Musk announced the formation of a content moderation council in October

Oreo maker Mondelez has pulled its ads off Twitter after Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk acquired the social media site, CEO Dirk Van de Put said in a Reuters Newsmaker interview on Tuesday. "What we've seen recently since the change on Twitter has been announced, is the amount of hate speech increase significantly," Van de Put said. "We felt there is a risk our advertising would appear next to the wrong messages.

"As a consequence, we have decided to take a pause and a break until that risk is as low as possible," he said.

Twitter last week laid off half its workforce as advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation. Mondelez joins a number of major companies that have halted advertising on Twitter, including United Airlines, General Mills, luxury automaker Audi of America, and General Motors.

Gilead Sciences said earlier on Monday the company and its unit Kite were in the "process of pausing advertising" on Twitter.

Last week, Volkswagen said it had asked its brands to pause paid advertising on Twitter until further notice in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform. "We are closely monitoring the situation and will decide about next steps depending on its evolvement," Europe's top carmaker had announced in a statement.

The firm, which has lost many members of its communications team, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Van de Put added that Mondelez, which makes Cadbury and Milka chocolates, is expecting a strong holiday season. The consumer in Europe, Mondelez's largest market, is currently what worries him most, he added.

Last month, Musk tweeted that the company will form a content moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints." Musk said no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before the council convenes.

The self-described "free speech absolutist" said in May he would reverse Twitter's ban on former US President Donald Trump, who was removed from the microblogging site in January last year over the risk of further incitement of violence after the storming of the US Capitol.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk, Mondelez, Hate Speech
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Said to Take Accountability for Overstaffing Firm Ahead of Layoffs
Vivo X90 Pro+ Camera Details Tipped, May Feature 50-Megapixel Sony IMX989 Sensor
Featured video of the day
iPad Pro: Should You Upgrade to M2?

Related Stories

Oreo Maker Mondelez Pulls Twitter Ads, Says Hate Speech Increased 'Significantly' After Elon Musk Takeover
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X90 Pro+ Camera Details Tipped, May Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX989 Sensor
  2. Meta Will Cut More Than 11,000 Jobs, One of Biggest US Layoffs in 2022
  3. Oppo Enco Buds Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Equip Ambulances With GPS Support, Establish Control Room for Uninterrupted Traffic, Karnataka HC Says
  2. Mahindra Partners With Three EV Infrastructure Firms to Build Charging Stations for Upcoming Vehicles
  3. Amazon India Partners With TVS Motor to Boost Electric Mobility in E-Commerce Delivery
  4. Realme 10 5G Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing
  5. Bosch Partners With IBM in Quantum Computing to Find Surrogates for Precious Metals, Rare Earths Elements
  6. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Model Tipped to Launch Again as the RTX 4070 Ti
  7. Japan’s Telecom Major NTT Docomo, Accenture Partner to Provide $4 Billion Fund for Web3 Exploration
  8. Star Wars Movie in Development With Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy: Report
  9. Medibank Data Breach: Personal Information of Australian Health Insurer's Customers Posted to the Dark Web
  10. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G With 25W Charging Support Spotted on 3C Certification Website: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.