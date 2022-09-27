Technology News
loading

Government Provides More Time to Battery Manufacturers to Comply With Additional Safety Norms

Ola Electric, this year, recalled 1,441 units of its EVs, while Okinawa announced the recall of 3,215 units of its Praise Pro electric scooter.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 27 September 2022 20:38 IST
Government Provides More Time to Battery Manufacturers to Comply With Additional Safety Norms

The amendments include additional safety requirements related to battery cells and other issues

Highlights
  • MoRTH this month introduced additional safety provisions in EV batteries
  • In April, cases of electric scooters catching fire were reported
  • Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in April warned companies of penalties

The government has deferred the implementation of additional provisions in the battery safety standards, which were to begin from October 1, to give manufacturers more time to comply with new norms, according to an official statement.

The statement said now additional provisions in the battery safety standards will be implemented in two phases — first phase from December 1 and second phase from March 31, 2023.

Concerned over cases of fire incidents observed in electric two-wheelers, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on September 1 introduced additional safety provisions in the battery safety standards, which were to come into effect from October 1.

The amendments include additional safety requirements related to battery cells, on-board charger, design of battery pack, and thermal propagation due to internal cell short-circuit leading to fire.

"To strengthen the safety parameters for the testing of the batteries used in electric vehicles, Amendment-2, which was effective from October 1, 2022, was issued to both the Automotive Industry Standards (AIS)-156 and AIS-038."

"For the OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to be better equipped to comply/implement the provisions prescribed under the standards AIS-156 and AIS 038, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to implement the Amendment 3 of the said AIS in two phases," the MoRTH said in a statement.

In April this year, cases of electric two-wheelers of manufacturers such as Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and PureEV catching fire were reported. It prompted the government to form a probe panel.

The MoRTH had constituted an expert committee, chaired by ARCl Hyderabad director Tata Narsingh Rao, with Centre for Fire, Explosive & Environment Safety (CFEES) scientist M K Jain, Indian Institute of Science Principal Research Scientist Subba Reddy and IIT Madras professor Devendra Jalihal as members, to recommend additional safety requirements in the existing battery safety standards notified under CMV Rules.

Taking the EV fire accidents into consideration, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari in April warned companies of penalties, if they were found to be negligent, and said they would be ordered to recall the defective vehicles.

Subsequently, Ola Electric recalled 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers. Okinawa also announced the recall of 3,215 units of its Praise Pro electric scooter to fix any issue related to batteries. Similarly, Pure EV recalled 2,000 units of its ETrance+ and EPluto 7G models.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Government, Road Safety Norms, Electric vehicles, electric two-wheelers
Facebook, Instagram Integration Improved With Deeper Account Centre Integration by Meta

Related Stories

Government Provides More Time to Battery Manufacturers to Comply With Additional Safety Norms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Once Again Delays Play Store Billing System Implementation in India
  2. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  3. MIUI to Get Focus Mode, Now Available as a Part of Developer Version
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.