Hyundai Ioniq5 Electric SUV With 631km Range Launched at Auto Expo 2023: All Details

The Hyundai Ioniq5 is the company's first model to be offered on a dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) platform.

By ANI | Updated: 12 January 2023 13:12 IST
Photo Credit: PTI

IONIQ 5 can cover 631 km on a single full charge, claims Hyundai

Highlights
  • Hyundai Ioniq 5 can be charged from 10-80 percent in 18 minutes
  • The car is priced at Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in India
  • This is Hyundai's first model to be offered on a dedicated BEV platform

Hyundai Motor on Wednesday launched its first all-electric IONIQ5 SUV at Auto Expo 2023 here. The all-electric sports utility vehicle will cover 631 km once it is fully charged.

Ioniq 5 can be charged from 10-80 percent in 18 minutes with a 350 KW DC charger and in 21 minutes with 150KW DV charger, according to a statement from Hyundai. Ioniq 5 would be priced at Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai's first model to be offered on a dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) platform -- Electric Global Modular Platform, according to the statement. The company added it has the highest ground clearance of 163mm.

The SUV has Hyundai SmartSense suite for driver assistance, and it has features like forward collision-avoidance assist, which will continuously scan the front of the vehicle for any potential collisions and driver attention warning, which will defect any driving patterns that are possibly due to a drowsy or inattentive driver. Once detected, the Ioniq 5 will set off a sound cue as well as a warning message in the instrument panel.

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Hyundai Motor India, said, "Ioniq 5 represents our shift towards future mobility with the tenet that encapsulates intelligent technology, innovation and sustainability. Ioniq 5 will pave the way for the master adoption of electric mobility and building customer confidence towards truly liberating electric mobility solution."

According to the statement, Ioniq 5 design has been inspired by Hyundai's first passenger vehicle --Pony. This SUV has multi-charging system to reduce waiting times at charging stations.

Both 800 ultra-rapid and 400 V rapid chargers can be used, Hyundai said. Customers can power up electrical appliances like laptop, phones and other devices. It offers 72.6 kWh high-voltage battery pack with high-density battery cells and compact battery pack construct, Hyundai said, adding that it comes with six airbags, electric parking brake, all four-disc brakes and powered child lock.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hyundai, Ioniq5, Auto Expo 2023, EV
