Technology News
loading

New York to Ban New Gas Vehicles by 2035, Gradually Tighten Emissions Standards for ICE Vehicles: All Details

New York joins California and other jurisdictions around the world that have set their sights on the polluting automobile sector to combat climate change in recent years.

By Agence France-Presse |  Updated: 30 September 2022 12:39 IST
New York to Ban New Gas Vehicles by 2035, Gradually Tighten Emissions Standards for ICE Vehicles: All Details

The regulations will gradually tighten emissions standards for vehicles with internal combustion engines

Highlights
  • The directive sets interim targets of 35 percent of sales by 2026
  • The regulations will also gradually tighten emissions standards
  • Britain, Singapore and Israel are eyeing 2030 to end sale of petrol cars

New York advanced a plan Thursday to require that all new vehicles sold in the state by 2035 be zero emissions, state Governor Kathy Hochul said.

After signing legislation last year, Hochul announced officials were putting their "foot down on the accelerator" after having been required due to a federal law to wait for California to pass its own legislation.

California ruled in August that an ever-increasing percentage of new cars sold to the state's 40 million inhabitants must produce no tailpipe pollutants, until their total ban in 2035.

Following that decision, Hochul directed New York authorities to move on regulatory steps to ensure all new passenger cars, pickup trucks and SUVs sold in the state are zero emissions by 2035.

The directive sets interim targets of 35 percent of sales by 2026 and 68 percent by 2030.

"We actually have benchmarks to achieve to show we're on the path to get there," Hochul said in a speech in the city of White Plains.

The regulations will also gradually tighten emissions standards for vehicles with internal combustion engines.

To offset costs of EVs, Hochul announced further funding for a rebate program for purchasers and touted advances in the state's charging infrastructure.

The state is also due to receive $175 million (roughly Rs, 1,430 crore) from the federal government for its charging network.

California and New York join jurisdictions around the world that have set their sights on the polluting automobile sector to combat climate change in recent years.

Britain, Singapore and Israel are eyeing 2030, while the European Union wants to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035.

Last year, the Associated Press reported that US President Joe Biden had announced a commitment from the auto industry to produce electric vehicles for as much as half of US sales by the end of the decade, while declaring the US must “move fast” to win the world's carmaking future.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Electic Vehicle, Electric car, EV
Meta to Freeze Hiring to Cut Costs Following First Quarterly Revenue Drop, Plunging Profit: Report

Related Stories

New York to Ban New Gas Vehicles by 2035, Gradually Tighten Emissions Standards for ICE Vehicles: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Once Again Delays Play Store Billing System Implementation in India
  2. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  3. MIUI to Get Focus Mode, Now Available as a Part of Developer Version
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.