Technology News

Zomato, Zypp Electric Partner to Deploy 1 Lakh Electric Scooters for Last-Mile Deliveries by 2024

Zomato plans to go completely electric by 2030 and significantly reduce carbon emissions by up to 35 million kg.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 April 2023 14:01 IST
Zomato, Zypp Electric Partner to Deploy 1 Lakh Electric Scooters for Last-Mile Deliveries by 2024

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

This association is part of a larger plan of Zomato to go completely electric by 2030

Electric mobility startup Zypp Electric on Tuesday said it plans to deploy 1 lakh electric scooters in collaboration with Zomato for last-mile delivery by 2024.

As part of the tie-up, Zypp will also provide delivery partners to Zomato for the last-mile deliveries in various cities across the country, Zypp said in a statement.

The company said it currently has over 13,000 of its electric vehicles running on the roads as part of the sustainable transportation plan and added it is aiming to significantly reduce carbon emissions by up to 35 million kilograms.

The target is to achieve more than 1 crore green deliveries through EVs by 2024, it stated.

This association is part of a larger plan of Zomato to go completely electric by 2030, as part of its commitment to "The Climate Group's EV100" initiative, Zypp said.

"Food delivery is all on two wheelers and is mostly running on petrol and at the same time wanting to shift to EVs to save costs.

"By leveraging our EV fleet management technology and innovative partner solutions, we aim to create a more efficient, sustainable, and customer-centric delivery experience," said Tushar Mehta, Co-founder and COO, Zypp Electric.

Zypp is looking to drive growth and expansion into multiple markets, he said and added, "our approach will empower gig workers and provide them with exciting earning opportunities." The e-mobility platform currently caters to around 50 clients including aggregators and e-commerce platforms.

"This association will enable us to significantly reduce carbon emissions and bring more sustainable last-mile delivery options to our customers. We look forward to working together to create more efficient and environment friendly deliveries," said Mohit Sardana, COO for food delivery at Zomato.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zomato, Zypp Electric, electric scooter
Vivo Y78+ With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Zomato, Zypp Electric Partner to Deploy 1 Lakh Electric Scooters for Last-Mile Deliveries by 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders to Start on April 28
  2. ED Freezes Rs. 92 Crore After Raids on HPZ Token in Three Cities
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Launch Timeline Tipped: Check Here
  4. Vivo V27 Pro Review: Many Ifs and Buts
  5. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Official Trailer Out Now
  6. iQoo 11 5G, iQoo 9 Series Price in India Discounted: Check New Price
  7. Moto Razr 2023 Design Teased, Tipped to Get This Feature: See Here
  8. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Price in India, Variants Leaked: Check Here
  9. Vivo Y78+ With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  10. Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro With Curved Display Debuts in India: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Price in India, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Will Reportedly Launch on August 25
  3. Zomato, Zypp Electric Partner to Deploy 1 Lakh Electric Scooters for Last-Mile Deliveries by 2024
  4. Vivo Y78+ With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Netflix to Invest $2.5 Billion in South Korean Content Over the Next Four Years
  6. Moto Razr 2023 Officially Teased, Tipped to Feature Bigger External Display: Details
  7. ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Faces Scrutiny in Germany Over Use of Personal Data
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Fall Alongside Most Altcoins Amid Ongoing Market Volatility: Details
  9. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, to Be Available for Pre-Order Starting April 28: All Details
  10. 007’s Road to a Million: Brian Cox to Star in Amazon Prime Video’s James Bond-Inspired Game Show
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.