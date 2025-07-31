Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Gaming Laptops Available With Up to Rs. 50,000 Discount

Customers can avail of instant bank discount of up to Rs. 10,000 on SBI Credit Card transactions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 31 July 2025 14:00 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Gaming Laptops Available With Up to Rs. 50,000 Discount

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Acer Nitro V 16 comes with Nvidia RTX 4050 Laptop GPU

Highlights
  • Gaming laptops are listed with up to 40 percent discounts during the sale
  • Acer Nitro V 16 is available for as low as Rs. 75,990 on Amazon
  • Buyers can avail of no-cost EMI options, exchange deals, and more
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale has now begun for everyone in India. It brings lucrative deals on a wide range of products across categories such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, home appliances, and more. During the sale, customers can purchase all of the products from their wishlist at discounted prices compared to their usual market rates. After publishing a list of the best deals on laptops, we have now compiled the biggest offers on gaming laptops that you can avail of during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025. These are currently listed with up to 40 percent discounts.

Best Deals on Gaming Laptops During Amazon Sale

In addition to direct price cuts, prospective buyers can also avail of other offers. The e-commerce giant has introduced an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 10,000 on SBI Credit Card full swipe and Credit Card EMI transactions. There is also an exchange offer which provides a bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 if you decide to trade in your old laptop. Do note that the discounted amount will depend on the model and condition of the device, along with the availability of the offer at your location. And if you do not wish to pay the full price of the gaming laptop in one go, there are no-cost EMI offers that can also be availed of.

Among the most notable offers is a “blockbuster” deal on the Acer Nitro V 16. The gaming laptop is listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs. 1,23,999 but can be purchased for as low as Rs. 75,990 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale. However, this price is inclusive of all the offers. Therefore, be sure to check out all of the bank and coupon-based offers to maximise savings.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Here
Asus TUF F15 Gaming Rs.1,31,990 Rs.94,990 Buy Here
HP Victus i7 Gaming Rs.1,03,018 Rs.76,740 Buy Here
Lenovo LOQ Ryzen 7 Gaming Rs.1,10,890 Rs.75,740 Buy Here
Asus ROG Strix G16 Rs.1,43,990 Rs.1,04,990 Buy Here
Asus ROG Strix Gaming Rs.1,73,990 Rs.1,38,990 Buy Here
HP Victus Gaming Rs.1,24,319 Rs.95,740 Buy Here
Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Rs.1,65,090 Rs.1,06,490 Buy Here
Dell G15 13th Gen RTX 3050 Rs.1,05,398 Rs.69,990 Buy Here
Lenovo LOQ Ryzen 5 Gaming Rs.83,990 Rs.56,740 Buy Here
HP Victus Ryzen 7 Rs.84,838 Rs.67,990 Buy Here
Asus Vivobook i5 Creator Rs.85,990 Rs.61,990 Buy Here
Acer ALG i7 Gaming Rs.99,990 Rs.62,740 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, Sale Offers, Great Freedom Sale, Amazon India, Amazon, Gaming laptop
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
