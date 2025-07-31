Technology News
  Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Soundbars From MiVi, Zebronics, and More

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Soundbars From MiVi, Zebronics, and More

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, you can grab reasonable deals on audio products, smartphones, etc, at discounted prices.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 31 July 2025 16:15 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Soundbars From MiVi, Zebronics, and More

Photo Credit: Sony

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 is offering soundbars in different price categories at a discounted prices

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 started on July 31
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is offering cashback offers
  • You can buy a new soundbar with discounts of up to Rs. 10,600
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 started on July 31. For Prime subscribers, the sale went live at midnight, while for others, it went live at noon today. During the sale event, the e-commerce company is offering different bank offers, flat price cuts, exchange offers, and easy EMI options on several electronics, such as smartwatches, phones, refrigerators, washing machines, desktops, soundbars, home theatres, cameras, and their accessories etc. There are about seven different bank offers that one can avail while buying the products.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Get Top Discounts on Soundbars

People who are looking to upgrade their sound system or buy a new one can get their hands on a soundbar at relatively low prices. Moreover, they can get additional cashback offers and easy EMI options. If you have an SBI Credit Card, you can get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,250 on non-EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions, applicable on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000. Additionally, there are instant discounts of Rs. 500 and Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Cards, on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 24,990 and Rs. 49,990, respectively.

Here we have listed the best deals on soundbars from different brands that interested buyers, either with Prime subscriptions or not, can get before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 gets over.

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Mivi Fort Q18 Soundbar Rs. 3,499 Rs. 1,299 Buy Now
Mivi Fort Q120 Soundbar Rs. 14,499 Rs. 3,899 Buy Now
Zebronics Astra 35 Rs. 1,899 Rs. 699 Buy Now
Boat Aavante Bar Groove Rs. 3,990 Rs. 1,099 Buy Now
Boat Aavante Bar 610 Rs. 5,990 Rs. 1,599 Buy Now
Boat Aavante Bar 950 Rs. 7,990 Rs. 2,299 Buy Now
Nu Republic Soundbar 20 Rs. 4,499 Rs. 699 Buy Now
CrossBeats Blaze B24 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,599 Buy Now
Zebronics VITA BAR 150 Rs. 2,999 Rs. 999 Buy Now
Amazon Basics X20G Soundbar Rs. 3,499 Rs. 899 Buy Now
