Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 started on July 31. For Prime subscribers, the sale went live at midnight, while for others, it went live at noon today. During the sale event, the e-commerce company is offering different bank offers, flat price cuts, exchange offers, and easy EMI options on several electronics, such as smartwatches, phones, refrigerators, washing machines, desktops, soundbars, home theatres, cameras, and their accessories etc. There are about seven different bank offers that one can avail while buying the products.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Get Top Discounts on Soundbars

People who are looking to upgrade their sound system or buy a new one can get their hands on a soundbar at relatively low prices. Moreover, they can get additional cashback offers and easy EMI options. If you have an SBI Credit Card, you can get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,250 on non-EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions, applicable on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000. Additionally, there are instant discounts of Rs. 500 and Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Cards, on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 24,990 and Rs. 49,990, respectively.

Here we have listed the best deals on soundbars from different brands that interested buyers, either with Prime subscriptions or not, can get before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 gets over.

