Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has entered its fourth day in India with discounts on thousands of products across all product categories. The annual sale hosted by Amazon ahead of Dussehra and Diwali kicked off on September 23 for all shoppers, after providing 24 hours of early access to Prime members. The ongoing sale is a good opportunity to upgrade your existing smart TV. Different smart TV models from brands like Sony, Samsung, and Xiaomi are currently listed on Amazon at discounted rates. Shoppers can exchange their old models to get additional discounts on the new product.

We have already covered the attractive discounts on smart TVs under Rs. 50,000 and the best deals on 50-inch screen models. Shoppers can also check the offers on budget laptops under Rs. 30,000 and the best deals on home theatre systems. Besides them, Amazon is providing hefty discounts on Smart TVs with 43-inch display sizes. With a few clicks, users can buy a basic or high-performance TVs with 4K and 4K Ultra-HD resolutions, bezel-less design, parental locks, latest sound technologies, multiple ports and connectivity options that fit their budget.

Additionally, customers can use SBI Bank card offers to bag the model at an even lower price. No-cost EMI options can also be availed at the time of purchase. Amazon is also providing exchange offers and coupon discounts for buyers over and above the sale price during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. Amazon Pay UPI transactions will also receive discounts. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will get up to 5 percent additional discounts.

Here's our list of the best deals on 43-inch TVs that you can grab during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Amazon Sale 2025: Top Discounts on 43-Inch Smart TVs

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.