Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on 43-Inch Smart TVs You May Not Want to Miss During the Sale

Shoppers can use bank and cashback offers to purchase a 43-inch smart TV at an even lower price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 September 2025 15:18 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on 43-Inch Smart TVs You May Not Want to Miss During the Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started on September 22 for Prime users

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is now live in India
  • Additional bank and exchange offers are available during the sale
  • Amazon is giving EMI options for customers
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has entered its fourth day in India with discounts on thousands of products across all product categories. The annual sale hosted by Amazon ahead of Dussehra and Diwali kicked off on September 23 for all shoppers, after providing 24 hours of early access to Prime members. The ongoing sale is a good opportunity to upgrade your existing smart TV. Different smart TV models from brands like Sony, Samsung, and Xiaomi are currently listed on Amazon at discounted rates. Shoppers can exchange their old models to get additional discounts on the new product.

We have already covered the attractive discounts on smart TVs under Rs. 50,000 and the best deals on 50-inch screen models. Shoppers can also check the offers on budget laptops under Rs. 30,000 and the best deals on home theatre systems.  Besides them, Amazon is providing hefty discounts on Smart TVs with 43-inch display sizes. With a few clicks, users can buy a basic or high-performance TVs with 4K and 4K Ultra-HD resolutions, bezel-less design, parental locks, latest sound technologies, multiple ports and connectivity options that fit their budget. 

Additionally, customers can use SBI Bank card offers to bag the model at an even lower price. No-cost EMI options can also be availed at the time of purchase.  Amazon is also providing exchange offers and coupon discounts for buyers over and above the sale price during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. Amazon Pay UPI transactions will also receive discounts. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will get up to 5 percent additional discounts. 

Here's our list of the best deals on 43-inch TVs that you can grab during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Amazon Sale 2025: Top Discounts on 43-Inch Smart TVs

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Xiaomi 43-inch FX 4K  TV (L43MB-FIN) Rs. 37,999 Rs. 19,499 Buy Now
Sony 43-inch Bravia 2M2 Series (K-43S25M2)  Rs. 69,900 Rs. 43,490 Buy Now
VW 43-inch Pro Series (VW43GQ1) Rs. 49,999 Rs. 16,499  Buy Now
Samsung 43-inch  Crystal 4K Vista Pro (UA43UE86AFULXL) Rs. 43,200 Rs. 26,490  Buy Now
TCL 43-inch Metallic Bezel Less Series (43V6C) Rs. 21,990 Rs. 17,740 Buy Now
LG 43-inch UA82 Series (43UA82006LA) Rs. 46,090 Rs. 26,490  Buy Now

Acer 43-inch G Plus Series (AR43UDGGR2851AD)

 Rs. 47,999 Rs. 17,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi 17 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Confirmed to Launch in India After Global Debut
Vivo Announces OriginOS 6 India Launch Date Ahead of Upcoming Flagship Smartphones

