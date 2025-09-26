Technology News
Xiaomi 17 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Confirmed to Launch in India After Global Debut

Xiaomi 17 series was launched in China on September 25.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 September 2025 13:09 IST
Xiaomi 17 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Confirmed to Launch in India After Global Debut

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 was showcased in India by Xiaomi India’s Chief Marketing Officer Anuj Sharma

  • Xiaomi 17 features a triple rear camera unit
  • Xiaomi 17 carries a 50-megapixel selfie camera
  • The phone is offered in four colourways in China
Xiaomi 17 debuted in China on Thursday with a Leica-tuned triple-rear camera unit. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the standard model will launch in India soon. The phone was showcased at the Snapdragon Summit Global Highlights event in India. The blue colourway of the phone was shown at the event. In China, it is also available in black, pink, and white colour options. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, coupled with a 7,000mAh battery. It supports 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Xiaomi 17 Showcased in India at Snapdragon Summit Global Highlights Event

At the Snapdragon Summit Global Highlights event, Xiaomi India's Chief Marketing Officer, Anuj Sharma, showcased the newly launched Xiaomi 17, which is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This confirms that the Chinese smartphone maker is preparing to launch the handset in India soon. The phone was shown in the blue colourway, while in China, it is available in three more colour options. However, it is unclear whether the handset will debut in the country with the same specifications as the Chinese variant.

In China, the Xiaomi 17 is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end options with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage cost CNY 4,799 (about Rs. 60,000) and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 62,000), respectively. It is offered in blue, pink, black, and white colourways.

The Xiaomi 17 is a dual-SIM handset that runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3. It features a 6.3-inch 1.5K (2,656x1,220 pixels) OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 300Hz of touch sampling rate, and 3,500 nits of peak brightness. The phone boasts 1.18 mm-thick bezels.

The newly launched octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset powers the Xiaomi 17, which is built on a 3nm process. The SoC has been paired with an unspecified Adreno GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.6GHz. For executing on-device artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tasks, the company has also equipped the phone with a Qualcomm AI Engine.

Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,656x1,220 pixels
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Surfaces on IMEI Database Ahead of Anticipated Launch in 2026

