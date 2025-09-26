Xiaomi 17 debuted in China on Thursday with a Leica-tuned triple-rear camera unit. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the standard model will launch in India soon. The phone was showcased at the Snapdragon Summit Global Highlights event in India. The blue colourway of the phone was shown at the event. In China, it is also available in black, pink, and white colour options. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, coupled with a 7,000mAh battery. It supports 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Xiaomi 17 Showcased in India at Snapdragon Summit Global Highlights Event

At the Snapdragon Summit Global Highlights event, Xiaomi India's Chief Marketing Officer, Anuj Sharma, showcased the newly launched Xiaomi 17, which is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This confirms that the Chinese smartphone maker is preparing to launch the handset in India soon. The phone was shown in the blue colourway, while in China, it is available in three more colour options. However, it is unclear whether the handset will debut in the country with the same specifications as the Chinese variant.

In China, the Xiaomi 17 is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end options with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage cost CNY 4,799 (about Rs. 60,000) and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 62,000), respectively. It is offered in blue, pink, black, and white colourways.

The Xiaomi 17 is a dual-SIM handset that runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3. It features a 6.3-inch 1.5K (2,656x1,220 pixels) OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 300Hz of touch sampling rate, and 3,500 nits of peak brightness. The phone boasts 1.18 mm-thick bezels.

The newly launched octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset powers the Xiaomi 17, which is built on a 3nm process. The SoC has been paired with an unspecified Adreno GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.6GHz. For executing on-device artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tasks, the company has also equipped the phone with a Qualcomm AI Engine.