Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals and Discounts on 50-Inch Smart TVs

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on 50-Inch Smart TVs From Sony, Samsung and Xiaomi

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is now available to all customers, but SBI cardholders will be able to maximise their savings with bank offers.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 September 2025 14:21 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: New edition of the sale started on September 22 for Prime users

Highlights
  • Amazon sale offers big discounts on smart TVs from popular brands
  • Customers can use their SBI Cards to get up to 10 percent discount
  • The online marketplace is offering faster delivery options for shoppers
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is currently live, with deals, discounts on a range of gadgets. The yearly sale brings smart TVs at discounted prices. Popular brands like Samsung, Redmi, and Sony are offering their latest smart TV models with 4K and 4K Ultra-HD resolutions at attractive discounts. Customers can benefit from additional bank offers and exchange discounts. The online marketplace is offering faster delivery options as well.

We've already compiled top picks for budget smart TVs and models priced under Rs. 50,000 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. If you're looking for a 50-inch screen model, Amazon has several great choices that are already listed with discounted prices on the e-commerce platform.

For instance, the 50-inch Xiaomi X Series TV (L50MB-AIN) is currently available at a reduced price of Rs. 29,499, down from its original Rs. 44,999. Similarly, Samsung is selling its 50-inch Crystal 4K Vista smart TV (UA50UE81AFULXL) for Rs. 35,490, instead of the actual price of Rs. 50,600.

Customers can also use their SBI Cards to get an additional up to 10 percent instant discount. Further, the online marketplace is offering coupon-based discounts and Amazon Pay offers. An exchange discount can be availed by exchanging an old TV.

We've curated a list of the best deals on smart TVs with 50-inch screens that you can get from the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. 

Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals and Discounts on 50-Inch Smart TVs

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Acerpure 50-inch Elevate Series TV (AP50UG51QEVTD) Rs. 59,890 Rs. 23,999 Buy Now
Xiaomi 50-inch X Series TV (L50MB-AIN) Rs. 44,999 Rs. 29,499 Buy Now
Samsung 50-inch Crystal 4K Vista TV (UA50UE81AFULXL) Rs. 50,600 Rs. 35,490 Buy Now
Sony 50-inch Bravia 2M2 Series TV (K-50S22BM2) Rs.79,900 Rs. 51,990 Buy Now
Lumio Vision 7 50-inch 4K TV (FTW2-ADSG) Rs. 64,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Now
Hisense 50-inch E7Q Series TV (50E7Q) Rs. 53,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now
TCL 50-inch QLED Google TV (50S5K) Rs. 59,990 Rs. 25,990 Buy Now
Xiaomi Smart TV X 50-Inch

Xiaomi Smart TV X 50-Inch

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Good connectivity options
  • PatchWall and Android TV software
  • Decent picture quality across resolutions, Dolby Vision HDR
  • Very good sound quality
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Poor black levels and performance with dark content
  • Sluggish, buggy UI performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Smart TV X 50-Inch review
Display 50.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
