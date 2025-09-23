Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is currently live, with deals, discounts on a range of gadgets. The yearly sale brings smart TVs at discounted prices. Popular brands like Samsung, Redmi, and Sony are offering their latest smart TV models with 4K and 4K Ultra-HD resolutions at attractive discounts. Customers can benefit from additional bank offers and exchange discounts. The online marketplace is offering faster delivery options as well.

We've already compiled top picks for budget smart TVs and models priced under Rs. 50,000 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. If you're looking for a 50-inch screen model, Amazon has several great choices that are already listed with discounted prices on the e-commerce platform.

For instance, the 50-inch Xiaomi X Series TV (L50MB-AIN) is currently available at a reduced price of Rs. 29,499, down from its original Rs. 44,999. Similarly, Samsung is selling its 50-inch Crystal 4K Vista smart TV (UA50UE81AFULXL) for Rs. 35,490, instead of the actual price of Rs. 50,600.

Customers can also use their SBI Cards to get an additional up to 10 percent instant discount. Further, the online marketplace is offering coupon-based discounts and Amazon Pay offers. An exchange discount can be availed by exchanging an old TV.

We've curated a list of the best deals on smart TVs with 50-inch screens that you can get from the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals and Discounts on 50-Inch Smart TVs

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.