Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Vacuum Cleaner Deals on Amazon Right Now

Shoppers can get an instant discount of up to 10 percent for purchases made using SBI Cards during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2025 17:00 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Vacuum Cleaner Deals on Amazon Right Now

Photo Credit: Amazon

Ecovacs Deebot N20 Pro is currently available for Rs. 22,499

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Handheld and robot and wet and dry vacuum cleaners are listed with offers
  • The online marketplace is providing exchange offers
  • There are coupon-based offers
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is now underway in India with up to 80 percent discount on home appliances, electronics, and accessories. The sale began on Tuesday (September 23) for all shoppers. Popular brands like Eureka Forbes, Dreame, and Philip have listed their handheld and robot and wet and dry vacuum cleaners with innovative cleaning options at reduced prices in the ongoing sale. Many models offer high suction power, extended versatility, remote control, in-built voice control, self-emptying options and oscillating mop pads. 

Ecovacs Deebot N20 Pro robot vacuum and mop combo 8,000Pa suction power, is currently available for Rs. 22,499 in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, instead of the original price of Rs. 99,900. Dreame is selling its D10 Plus Gen 2 robot vacuum cleaner with an automatic dust emptying feature for Rs. 22,999, down from the original rate of Rs. 49,998. 

Users can avail exchange discounts on select items. There are additional coupon-based and Amazon Pay-based offers. Amazon has also announced that SBI credit and debit cardholders will get up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using these cards, including EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card holders are eligible to get up to a five percent discount.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025:  Our Top Picks for the Best Deals on Vacuum Cleaners on Amazon Right Now

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Eureka Forbes SmartClean Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 46,800 Rs. 31,499 Buy Now
Philips PowerPro (FC9352/01) Rs. 11,995 Rs. 7,499 Buy Now
Agaro Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 3,499 Rs. 1,999 Buy Now
Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 49,998 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
Ecovacs Deebot N20 Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 99,900 Rs. 22,499 Buy Now
Dyson V12S Detect Slim Rs. 62,900 Rs. 55,899 Buy Now
Eureka Forbes Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 7,999 Rs. 2,399 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Sale 2025
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Not Even Ice Cream Is Safe from AI: Magnum to Use AI Technology to Create New Products
GoPro Max 2, GoPro Lit Hero With Up to 8K Video Recording Launched Alongside Fluid Pro AI Gimbal: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Vacuum Cleaner Deals on Amazon Right Now
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G96 Review: A Do-It-All Budget Beast
  2. DJI Osmo Nano Launched With Up to 4K Video Recording, SuperNight Mode
  3. This Google Pixel 10 Feature is Now Rolling Out to Other Android Phones
  4. WhatsApp Can Now Translate Your Conversations in Real Time
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Launched in India With 8.7-Inch Display: See Price
  6. iFixit Publishes iPhone 17 Pro Teardown, Explains 'Scratchgate' Issue
  7. Vivo V60 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC Launched: See Price
  8. Samsung Announces One UI 8 Release Schedule for Galaxy Devices in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Still Benefit from Faster Charging Speeds
  10. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Thin and Light Laptops You Can't Miss
#Latest Stories
  1. CyberPowerPC India Unveils Experience Zone Focused on Gamers and Content Creators in Hyderabad
  2. GoPro Max 2, GoPro Lit Hero With Up to 8K Video Recording Launched Alongside Fluid Pro AI Gimbal: Price, Specifications
  3. Not Even Ice Cream Is Safe from AI: Magnum to Use AI Technology to Create New Products
  4. Fold Partners Stripe, Visa to Launch Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card
  5. Google Play Gets a Major Upgrade With Gamer Profiles, Rewards System and Gemini Live Guidance
  6. Google Photos Brings Conversational Photo Editing Feature From Pixel 10 to Other Android Phones
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Charging Specifications Tipped Again; May Offer 33 Percent Faster Charging
  8. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Beat Other Flagship Handsets to Top DxOMark Ranking for Smartphone Displays
  9. Google Launches Mixboard AI Tool That Lets You Transform Ideas Into Creative Visual Boards
  10. Sony Announces State of Play Livestream for September 24, Will Reveal Saros Gameplay
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »