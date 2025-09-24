Amazon Sale 2025: Best Vacuum Cleaner Deals on Amazon Right Now

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is now underway in India with up to 80 percent discount on home appliances, electronics, and accessories. The sale began on Tuesday (September 23) for all shoppers. Popular brands like Eureka Forbes, Dreame, and Philip have listed their handheld and robot and wet and dry vacuum cleaners with innovative cleaning options at reduced prices in the ongoing sale. Many models offer high suction power, extended versatility, remote control, in-built voice control, self-emptying options and oscillating mop pads.

Ecovacs Deebot N20 Pro robot vacuum and mop combo 8,000Pa suction power, is currently available for Rs. 22,499 in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, instead of the original price of Rs. 99,900. Dreame is selling its D10 Plus Gen 2 robot vacuum cleaner with an automatic dust emptying feature for Rs. 22,999, down from the original rate of Rs. 49,998.

Users can avail exchange discounts on select items. There are additional coupon-based and Amazon Pay-based offers. Amazon has also announced that SBI credit and debit cardholders will get up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using these cards, including EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card holders are eligible to get up to a five percent discount.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Our Top Picks for the Best Deals on Vacuum Cleaners on Amazon Right Now

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link Eureka Forbes SmartClean Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 46,800 Rs. 31,499 Buy Now Philips PowerPro (FC9352/01) Rs. 11,995 Rs. 7,499 Buy Now Agaro Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 3,499 Rs. 1,999 Buy Now Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 49,998 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now Ecovacs Deebot N20 Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 99,900 Rs. 22,499 Buy Now Dyson V12S Detect Slim Rs. 62,900 Rs. 55,899 Buy Now Eureka Forbes Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 7,999 Rs. 2,399 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.