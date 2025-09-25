Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is now live in India, offering up to 80 percent off on electronics and accessories. We've already highlighted the top deals on smartphones, laptops, and tablets. If you're in the market for a budget-friendly projector, the sale brings several affordable options from brands like Crossbeats, Portronics and others. Customers can stack additional bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options to maximise savings.

The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 offers a wide range of projectors to suit various needs and budgets, from indoor home theatre setups to portable models. These projectors vary in brightness (lumens), resolution, colour accuracy, contrast ratio, and offer multiple connectivity options for usage.

SBI card users are eligible to get an additional 10 percent instant discount on their orders. Shoppers with Amazon Pay ICICI cards can avail of extra discounts. There are no-cost EMI options and coupon-based discounts. Amazon is also providing coupon discounts, exchange bonuses and Amazon Pay-based discounts for shoppers.

If you're looking to purchase Lumio smart TVs and Arc projectors, we've got a handy list of the top deals on these devices during the ongoing sale. Similarly, you can access deep discounts on speakers from brands like JBL, Sony, and Boat.

Here are some of the top projector deals available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale this year.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Projectors

