Amazon Sale 2025: Top Budget Projector Deals You Can’t Miss During the Ongoing Sale

Shoppers can avail up to 10 percent instant discount on SBI Card transactions during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 September 2025 12:51 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Here are some of the top projector deals available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started on September 23 for all
  • Amazon is selling products with no-cost EMI options
  • Buyers can avail coupon based discounts
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is now live in India, offering up to 80 percent off on electronics and accessories. We've already highlighted the top deals on smartphones, laptops, and tablets. If you're in the market for a budget-friendly projector, the sale brings several affordable options from brands like Crossbeats, Portronics and others. Customers can stack additional bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options to maximise savings.

The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 offers a wide range of projectors to suit various needs and budgets, from indoor home theatre setups to portable models. These projectors vary in brightness (lumens), resolution, colour accuracy, contrast ratio, and offer multiple connectivity options for usage.

SBI card users are eligible to get an additional 10 percent instant discount on their orders. Shoppers with Amazon Pay ICICI cards can avail of extra discounts. There are no-cost EMI options and coupon-based discounts. Amazon is also providing coupon discounts, exchange bonuses and Amazon Pay-based discounts for shoppers. 

If you're looking to purchase Lumio smart TVs and Arc projectors, we've got a handy list of the top deals on these devices during the ongoing sale. Similarly, you can access deep discounts on speakers from brands like JBL, Sony, and Boat.

Here are some of the top projector deals available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale this year.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Projectors

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Portronics Beem 440 Rs. 19,999 Rs. 4,740 Buy Now
E Gate Atom 3X Rs. 21,990 Rs. 5,990 Buy Now
Zebronics PixaPlay 73  Rs. 16,999 Rs.4,699 Buy Now
Wzatco Yuva Go Max Rs. 26,999 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
XElectron Techno Android 13 Rs. 21,999 Rs. 4,990 Buy Now
Crossbeats Lumex Pro Rs. 27,999 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
Lifelong Electronics Lightbeam Rs. 14,999 Rs. 4,499 Buy Now
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
