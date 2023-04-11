Sony WH-CH520 headphones have been launched in India priced under Rs. 5,000. The headphones come with support for Fast Pair feature on Android and Swift Pair on PC/Laptops. The headset is available in Black, White, Blue, and Beige colourways. They feature digital sound enhancement that is claimed to improve the quality of compressed music files. As per Sony, the WH-CH250 can offer up to 50 hours of battery life. They also feature 360 Reality Audio, and multipoint connectivity.

Sony WH-CH520 headphones price in India, availability

The Sony WH-CH520 headphones are priced at Rs. 4,490 in India, and are available in Black, White, Blue and Beige colourways. The company has announced that the headphones can be bought from Sony Center stores, major electronic stores, ShopatSC, and e-commerce portals across the country.

Sony WH-CH520 headphones specifications

Sony WH-CH520 headphones feature an on-ear design and are claimed to be lightweight. They have an adjustable headband featuring a cushion with soft earpads that should offer good comfort. The Sony WH-CH520 come with a 30mm driver unit and Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) for audio enhancement.

They also support custom EQ that is accessible via the Headphones Connect app and let users choose from multiple presets. The app also provides support for 360 Reality Audio experience.

Other notable features include multipoint connectivity, that lets users connect to multiple devices simultaneously. The Sony WH-CH520 also features an inbuilt mic for voice calls. The connectivity options on the headphones include Bluetooth 5.2, which supports Fast Pair for Android devices and Swift Pair feature for PC.

The Sony WH-CH520 headphones are claimed offer up to 50 hours of battery life from a single charge. The company also claims that the headset provides up to an hour of playback time with just three minutes of charging. The headphones come with a USB Type-C charging port and take three hours to fully charge, as per Sony.

