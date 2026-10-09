The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale is now live in India, and a range of electronics items like smart TVs, laptops, tablets and smart televisions are available at discounted rates. Buyers looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup can explore various deals on 55-inch TVs from brands Sony, Xiaomi, Hisense, and Lumio. They come with 4K Ultra HD LED and QLED panels and the Google TV platform for streaming, gaming and other entertainment needs. In addition to the listed sale prices, eligible shoppers can reduce the effective cost by adding bank offers and exchange benefits.

Best 55-Inch Smart TV Deals From TCL, Sony, Xiaomi and More

This year's Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 started earlier this week with up to 65 percent discount on smart TVs. Among the highlights is the Xiaomi Smartchoice FX Pro 4K QLED Smart TV that is listed for a discounted price of Rs. 35,499, instead of the original price of Rs. 62,999.

The Sony Bravia 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is listed at Rs. 62,990, compared with the stated regular price of Rs. 99,990.

Besides the listed discount, shoppers can apply eligible bank-card discounts, exchange benefits, and other promotional offers available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. Eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions will receive an instant 10 percent discount.

Shoppers can also check out the no-cost EMI offers and Amazon Pay Later offers. Prime users will get additional discounts, and shoppers can take advantage of the Amazon Pay offers. There are coupon-based discounts on select products.

Let's take a look at the deals on 55-inch smart TVs during the sale.

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link TCL 139 cm (55 Inches) Smartchoice 4K UHD Smart QLED Google TV Rs. 89,990 Rs. 54,990 Buy Now Sony Smartchoice BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Rs. 99,990 Rs. 62,990 Buy Now Xiaomi 55-inch Smartchoice FX Pro 4K QLED Smart TV Rs. 62,999 Rs. 35,499 Buy Now Hisense 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Rs. 69,999 Rs. 42,990 Buy Now Lumio Vision 7 II 2026 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED Google TV Rs. 79,999 Rs. 32,749 Buy Now Xiaomi 55-inch Smartchoice X 4K Ultra HD Smart Rs. 48,999 Rs. 33,999 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.