Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 55 Inch Smart TV Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 55-Inch Smart TV Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 started earlier this week with up to a 65 percent discount on smart TVs

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 October 2026 17:58 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 55-Inch Smart TV Deals

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 offers instant discount on SBI credit card EMI transactions

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 started on October 8
  • You can avail additional credit and debit card discounts above sale price
  • Shoppers can also check out the no-cost EMI offers
Advertisement

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale is now live in India, and a range of electronics items like smart TVs, laptops, tablets and smart televisions are available at discounted rates. Buyers looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup can explore various deals on 55-inch TVs from brands Sony, Xiaomi, Hisense, and Lumio. They come with 4K Ultra HD LED and QLED panels and the Google TV platform for streaming, gaming and other entertainment needs. In addition to the listed sale prices, eligible shoppers can reduce the effective cost by adding bank offers and exchange benefits.

Best 55-Inch Smart TV Deals From TCL, Sony, Xiaomi and More

This year's Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 started earlier this week with up to 65 percent discount on smart TVs. Among the highlights is the Xiaomi Smartchoice FX Pro 4K QLED Smart TV that is listed for a discounted price of Rs. 35,499, instead of the original price of Rs. 62,999.

The Sony Bravia 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is listed at Rs. 62,990, compared with the stated regular price of Rs. 99,990. 

Besides the listed discount, shoppers can apply eligible bank-card discounts, exchange benefits, and other promotional offers available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. Eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions will receive an instant 10 percent discount.

Shoppers can also check out the no-cost EMI offers and Amazon Pay Later offers. Prime users will get additional discounts, and shoppers can take advantage of the Amazon Pay offers. There are coupon-based discounts on select products.

Let's take a look at the deals on 55-inch smart TVs during the sale.

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
TCL 139 cm (55 Inches) Smartchoice 4K UHD Smart QLED Google TV Rs. 89,990 Rs. 54,990 Buy Now
Sony Smartchoice BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Rs. 99,990 Rs. 62,990 Buy Now
Xiaomi 55-inch Smartchoice FX Pro 4K QLED Smart TV Rs. 62,999 Rs. 35,499 Buy Now
Hisense 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Rs. 69,999 Rs. 42,990 Buy Now
Lumio Vision 7 II 2026 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED Google TV Rs. 79,999 Rs. 32,749 Buy Now
Xiaomi 55-inch Smartchoice X 4K Ultra HD Smart Rs. 48,999 Rs. 33,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones
Trump Announces $215 Million Quantum Computing Push as Crypto Security Concerns Rise

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 55-Inch Smart TV Deals
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Trump Unveils $215 Million Quantum Computing Competition
  2. Great Indian Festival Deals: Best HP Printers Under Rs. 20,000 to Shop This Festive Season
  3. Best boAt Earbuds to Buy Under â¹3,000 This Great Indian Festival
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: iPhone 16, iPhone 17e Get Discounts
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Soundbar Deals Under Rs. 20,000
  6. Vivo Y600s Pro Launched With 10,200mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7300e SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 55-Inch Smart TV Deals
  2. Trump Announces $215 Million Quantum Computing Push as Crypto Security Concerns Rise
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones
  4. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs to Become Available in Thailand From October 16
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 1.5-Ton 5-Star AC Deals From Daikin, Blue Star, and More
  6. India Could Be Among First Countries to Roll Out 6G, Says Jio
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: iPhone 16, iPhone 17e Get Discounts
  8. Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme, Pro Rugged 14 Launched in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor: Price, Specifications
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 60,000
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Soundbar Deals Under Rs. 20,000 From JBL, Sony, Boat and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »