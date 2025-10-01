Technology News
English Edition
  Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Portable Projectors Under Rs. 30,000

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Portable Projectors Under Rs. 30,000

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, the Lumio Arc 7 is priced at Rs. 32,249.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 October 2025 15:24 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Portable Projectors Under Rs. 30,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Customers can avail of no-cost EMI option on select products

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 began on September 23
  • Amazon said the sale witnessed 380 million visits in the first 48 hours
  • SBI card holders can get another 10 percent discount on transactions
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has entered its second week, after opening on September 23 for all users. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant's largest annual sale event offers discounts on a wide range of product categories across smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. Those who want to upgrade from traditional smart TVs to a portable projector should do so while the sale lasts, as devices from brands such as Lumio, Portronics, Zebronics, Wzatco, and more are available with lucrative offers.

Amazon revealed last week that the Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 drew over 380 million visits within the first 48 hours, marking what it described as its “strongest-ever start” to a sale. According to the company, around 70 percent of this traffic originated from India's nine metropolitan cities. Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President at Amazon India, added that the sale will run until Diwali.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Portable Projectors Under Rs. 30,000

In addition to direct discounts, customers can benefit from bank offers during the sale. Shoppers using SBI debit or credit cards are eligible for an extra 10 percent discount on transactions. The company is also offering no-cost EMI plans of up to 24 months for those looking to spread out their payments.

Here, we have curated the list of the best deals on portable projectors under Rs. 30,000. If you're in the market for a window AC, then you should check our buying guide here. Alternatively, the best offers on 55-inch smart TVs can be found here.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Lumio Arc 7 Rs. 54,999 Rs. 32,249 Buy Here
Portronics Beem 440 Rs. 19,999 Rs. 4,740 Buy Here
Wzatco Yuva Go Pro Rs. 29,990 Rs. 10,990 Buy Here
E GATE Atom 3X Rs. 21,990 Rs. 6,590 Buy Here
Zebronics Pixaplay 24 Rs. 31,999 Rs. 8,280 Buy Here
XGIMI Halo+ GTV Rs. 1,99,999 Rs. 69,999 Buy Here
Comments

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Vivo V60e India Launch Date Announced: Check Expected Price, Specifications

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Portable Projectors Under Rs. 30,000
