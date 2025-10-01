Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has entered its second week, after opening on September 23 for all users. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant's largest annual sale event offers discounts on a wide range of product categories across smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. Those who want to upgrade from traditional smart TVs to a portable projector should do so while the sale lasts, as devices from brands such as Lumio, Portronics, Zebronics, Wzatco, and more are available with lucrative offers.

Amazon revealed last week that the Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 drew over 380 million visits within the first 48 hours, marking what it described as its “strongest-ever start” to a sale. According to the company, around 70 percent of this traffic originated from India's nine metropolitan cities. Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President at Amazon India, added that the sale will run until Diwali.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Portable Projectors Under Rs. 30,000

In addition to direct discounts, customers can benefit from bank offers during the sale. Shoppers using SBI debit or credit cards are eligible for an extra 10 percent discount on transactions. The company is also offering no-cost EMI plans of up to 24 months for those looking to spread out their payments.

Here, we have curated the list of the best deals on portable projectors under Rs. 30,000. If you're in the market for a window AC, then you should check our buying guide here. Alternatively, the best offers on 55-inch smart TVs can be found here.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.