Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Lumio Vision Smart TVs, Arc Projectors Revealed

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale, shoppers can purchase the 55-inch Lumio Vision 9 smart TV for Rs. 45,999.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 September 2025 18:49 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Lumio Vision Smart TVs, Arc Projectors Revealed

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale also offers no-cost EMI for up to 24 months

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale starts on September 23 for all
  • Prime members will get access to the sale starting September 22
  • Shoppers can avail of additional discounts using SBI bank cards
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is set to begin in a few days, and several brands have begun revealing deals on products that will be discounted when the sale starts on September 23 for general users, and September 22 for Prime members. On Thursday, Lumio revealed the discounted prices of its Vision series smart TVs and Arc series projectors. This is a good opportunity for those who are looking to upgrade their existing TVs, or looking to switch to a projector experience, as these products are set to get a significant price cut during the sale.

Apart from this, shoppers will also find lucrative platform-based discounts of a wide range of product categories, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, earphones, smartwatches, headphones, speakers, home appliances, and more. Notably, Amazon's rival Flipkart is also hosting its Big Billion Days sale during the same period. Other platforms, such as Zepto and Instamart, are also hosting similar sale events.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Offers

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will offer standard discounts on a wide variety of products during the sale. But if you want to save more on your purchases, you can take advantage of eligible bank offers as well, as they will help to lower the cost of your purchase by a certain amount.

As part of the upcoming Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon, SBI has partnered with the e-commerce giant to offer an additional 10 percent discount when transacting via SBI credit and debit cards. To manage your finances better, you can also opt for the no-cost EMI instrument on select products. Notably, the platform has not announced any special cashback offers for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions.

Here, we have curated the best deals on Lumio smart TVs and projectors. However, if you're in the market for a new gaming smartphone, you can check the best deals from iQOO listed here. Additionally, in case you're looking for a premium headphone, here's our guide highlighting the top offers.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Lumio Vision 7 (43-inch) Rs. 29,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
Lumio Vision 7 (50-inch) Rs. 34,999 Rs. 25,999 Buy Now
Lumio Vision 7 (55-inch) Rs. 39,999 Rs. 29,999 Buy Now
Lumio Vision 9 (55-inch) Rs. 59,999 Rs. 45,999 Buy Now
Lumio Arc 5 Rs. 19,999 Rs. 14,499 Buy Now
Lumio Arc 7 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 29,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Sale, Lumio Vision, Lumio Arc, Lumio, Smart TV
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
