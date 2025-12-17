Dawood OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Crime Comedy Thriller Online?

Dawood is a Tamil-origin film directed by Prashanth Raman, based on crime comedy and thriller genres. It is a story of a simple cab driver whose life changes after a simple delivery, and he gets stuck in a threatening situation wherein he has to deal with an underworld don and other crime gangsters. It unfolds a dreadful game of rival gangs, where there are many conflicts, and he has to fight and save himself against the perilous figures which are under the peculiar and mysterious king Dawood.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Dawood in theatres on November 14, 2025. Now it is coming on Lionsgate Play soon on December 19, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Dawood starts with the simple life of a cab driver, wherein he has something to deliver. He takes that job to earn more money and gets stuck in a dangerous situation where he has to deal with menacing players of the underworld. When he gets deep into this world, he gets entangled with the rival gang members who want to take favour from a more secretive and powerful don named Dawood. He runs from the shadows and is feared by people, but still no one has seen him. There is action, comedy and thriller in the movie that will keep the audience hooked till the end.

Cast and Crew

The movie casts Saraa Aachar, Arjai, Sai Dheena, Linga Dheenadayalan, Dileepan and others. It has been written and directed by Prashanth Raman. Rakesh Ambigapathy has given the music to Dawood. It has been produced by Suma Maheshwari under the banner of TURM Production. RK. Srinath has done the editing.

Reception

Dawood is rated 7.3 out of 10. The movie has been loved for its concept, and it was a hit in theatres.