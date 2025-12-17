Technology News
English Edition

Dawood OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Crime Comedy Thriller Online?

Dawood follows a cab driver whose simple delivery pulls him into a dangerous world of rival gangs and a feared crime lord.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 December 2025 14:39 IST
Dawood OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Crime Comedy Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

Dawood is streaming on Lionsgate Play from December 19, 2025.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A gripping crime comedy thriller with dark humour and suspense
  • An ordinary cab driver caught in a deadly gang rivalry
  • Features a mysterious underworld don feared by all
Advertisement

Dawood is a Tamil-origin film directed by Prashanth Raman, based on crime comedy and thriller genres. It is a story of a simple cab driver whose life changes after a simple delivery, and he gets stuck in a threatening situation wherein he has to deal with an underworld don and other crime gangsters. It unfolds a dreadful game of rival gangs, where there are many conflicts, and he has to fight and save himself against the perilous figures which are under the peculiar and mysterious king Dawood.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Dawood in theatres on November 14, 2025. Now it is coming on Lionsgate Play soon on December 19, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Dawood starts with the simple life of a cab driver, wherein he has something to deliver. He takes that job to earn more money and gets stuck in a dangerous situation where he has to deal with menacing players of the underworld. When he gets deep into this world, he gets entangled with the rival gang members who want to take favour from a more secretive and powerful don named Dawood. He runs from the shadows and is feared by people, but still no one has seen him. There is action, comedy and thriller in the movie that will keep the audience hooked till the end.

Cast and Crew

The movie casts Saraa Aachar, Arjai, Sai Dheena, Linga Dheenadayalan, Dileepan and others. It has been written and directed by Prashanth Raman. Rakesh Ambigapathy has given the music to Dawood. It has been produced by Suma Maheshwari under the banner of TURM Production. RK. Srinath has done the editing.

Reception

Dawood is rated 7.3 out of 10. The movie has been loved for its concept, and it was a hit in theatres.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dawood, Tamil Crime Comedy, comedy thriller, Lionsgate Play, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Expands Its Micro RGB TV Lineup, Brings New Display Sizes Ahead of CES 2026
Instagram for TV Launched With Support for Reels, Multiple Accounts on Amazon's Fire TV Devices
Dawood OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Crime Comedy Thriller Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15R Ace Edition Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  2. Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Update Is Rolling Out to These Phones, Tablets
  3. OnePlus 15, Nord CE 5 Prices Slashed During Community Sale: See Offers
  4. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Listed on Certification Website With These Specifications
  5. Moto G Power (2026) Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC: Details
  6. You Can Now Scroll Through Instagram Reels on Your Fire TV
  7. iPhone Air 2 to Launch With Two Rear Cameras, Lower Price Tag: Report
  8. Samsung Expands Micro RGB TVs in More Display Sizes Ahead of CES 2026
#Latest Stories
  1. Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Emraan Hashmi's Intense Crime Thriller
  2. Home Town Streaming Now Online: Know Where to Watch This American Reality Show
  3. Motorola Signature Phone Design, Colourways Spotted in Renders That Match Motorola Edge 70 Ultra
  4. Dawood OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Crime Comedy Thriller Online?
  5. Pharma OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Un Paarvayil OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Gripping Tamil Thriller Series Online?
  7. Dhurandhar OTT Release Date: What We Know So Far
  8. Google Labs Introduces a New Experimental AI Agent That Connects to Gmail, Drive
  9. iPhone Air 2 to Launch With Two Rear Cameras, Lower Price Tag; Expected to Go on Sale in 2027: Report
  10. Instagram for TV Launched With Support for Reels, Multiple Accounts on Amazon's Fire TV Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »