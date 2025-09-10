Apple's highly anticipated ‘Awe Dropping' event took place at Apple Park on Wednesday. The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled its next-generation iPhone lineup, known as the iPhone 17 series. Similar to previous years, four new models were announced. But while there was an iPhone 16 Plus last year, the latest lineup features a new iPhone Air. It is claimed to be the thinnest iPhone to date. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 17 saw a bump in storage to 256GB, while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max come with enhanced camera capabilities.

Apart from this, Apple introduced Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3, all powered by up to the new S11 SoC. Its TWS earbuds lineup also witnessed a refresh, with the introduction of the new AirPods Pro (3rd Generation). Here's everything that was announced at the Apple event.

iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 comes with a larger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It is the first non-Pro iPhone to support up to 120Hz refresh rate, courtesy of the new ProMotion panel. The handset is powered by an A19 chip, which supports Apple Intelligence features. Apple has bumped up the storage on the iPhone 17 Pro, with 256GB now offered as the base storage.

For optics, the iPhone 17 comes with a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 48-megapixel Fusion main camera. There is also a 48-megapixel Fusion Ultra-Wide camera with macro capabilities. There's also a new 18-megapixel Centre Stage selfie shooter.

The iPhone 17 can deliver up to eight hours more battery life compared to the iPhone 16, as per Apple. Its price in India begins at Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB model. You can read all about the iPhone 17 here.

iPhone Air

The iPhone Air, as the name indicates, is Apple's slimmest iPhone to date. It comes in at 5.6mm, competing against Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge in the ultra-slim smartphone space. The iPhone Air features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with all of the same features as the standard iPhone 17. However, the handset has only one camera at the back: a 48-megapixel Fusion sensor derived from the iPhone 17. You get the same 18-megapixel selfie shooter as the standard model.

Under the hood, the handset is powered by Apple's new A19 Pro processor. It is accompanied by a new N1 chip, which powers Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Meanwhile, there's also a new C1X modem that Apple claims to be more efficient than its proprietary C1 modem on iPhone 16e.

The iPhone Air can deliver up to 27 hours of video playback on a single charge, as per Apple. The price of iPhone Air in India is set at Rs. 1,09,900 for the 256GB configuration. Read on for more information about the iPhone Air.

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple has shifted back to titanium with the iPhone 17 Pro models. What's also new is a unibody design with a "full-width camera plateau" on the back. Both handsets become the first flagships from the tech giant to feature a vapour chamber cooling system, offering higher sustained performance during demanding workloads. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are powered by Apple's A19 Pro SoC, promising 40 percent better sustained performance compared to the older generations.

Moving on, this is the first time all three cameras at the back of an iPhone have the same 48-megapixel resolution. There is a new 48-megapixel telephoto lens on the iPhone 17 Pro models, which offers 8x optical zoom and 40x digital zoom. They come with the same 18-megapixel Centre Stage selfie camera as the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air.

At the event, Apple claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro Max has the "best battery life ever in an iPhone." The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India begins at Rs. 1,34,900 and Rs. 1,49,900, respectively. Here's all you need to know about the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple Watch Series 11

According to Apple, the new Watch Series 11 comes with support for 5G connectivity. It is also slimmer than the Series 10. The company claims there are new health features on the latest smartwatches, including support for blood pressure monitoring. The Apple Watch Series 11 can detect signs of potential hypertension and alert the wearer.

There is support for AI features as well, with Live Translation capabilities. Meanwhile, existing health features like ECG and irregular rhythm notifications, which were also seen on previous generations, are carried over to the new smartwatch. As per the company, a new Sleep score system on the Apple Watch Series 11 rates the quality of sleep that the wearer gets each day.

Apple claims the Watch Series 11 to be its thinnest ever Apple Watch. It is claimed to offer up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. In India, the Apple Watch Series 11 price starts at Rs. 46,900 for the 42mm (GPS) Aluminium variant.

Apple Watch SE 3

The Apple Watch SE 3 is once again positioned as the company's most affordable smartwatch in the latest lineup. Unlike the Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3 models, it is powered by the same S10 chip from last year. However, the smartwatch does feature upgrades, including support for 5G connectivity.

Sleep Apnea detection also comes to Apple's newest SE watch. There is faster charging as well. Apple claims up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. The price of Apple Watch SE 3 in India is set at Rs. 25,900 for the 40mm (GPS) variant.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple Watch Ultra 3 is the company's most premium smartwatch and sports the largest display ever featured on an Apple smartwatch. It has all of the fitness and health monitoring features offered on the Watch Series 11. Apart from this, it also becomes the first Apple smartwatch to offer satellite connectivity, along with 5G support. This feature enables the user to contact emergency services where there is no Wi-Fi or cellular network.

As per Apple, the Watch Ultra 3 can provide up to 42 hours of battery life on a single charge. Apple claims that 15 minutes of charging can provide up to 12 hours of battery life. Apple Watch Ultra 3 is priced at Rs. 89,900. You can read more about the Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3 here.

AirPods Pro (3rd Generation)

AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) have new health sensors for heart rate tracking, which turn them into a fitness and wellness companion. Users can monitor workout intensity and overall health, leveraging a custom PPG sensor. Meanwhile, a new Workout Buddy feature provides personalised, motivational insights during workouts.

The AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) support an improved adaptive ANC with a transparency mode. There is also a Live Translation feature powered by Apple Intelligence, enabling real-time language translation during conversations. With the case, the earphones are claimed to provide a total battery life of up to 24 hours, with ANC enabled. The price of AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) in India is set at Rs. 25,900. Here's all about the new AirPods Pro (3rd Generation).

New TechWoven Cases, Crossbody Strap

Alongside hardware, Apple also introduced new TechWoven cases for the iPhone 17 series. These are claimed to be made from sustainable materials, but they eliminate all of the issues that plagued Apple's FineWoven cases for the iPhone 15 models. The company also introduced a new Crossbody Strap, which can be paired with a TechWoven case.

Combined, both accessories can be used to carry the handset across the body. It is said to be an innovative accessory that provides functionality and versatility, Apple's TechWoven cases and Crossbody Strap are priced at Rs. 5,900 each, in India.

You can read more about everything that was announced at Apple's 'Awe Dropping' event here.