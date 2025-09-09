Apple Watch Series 11 is latest smartwatch from the tech giant
Apple Watch Series 11, along with the Watch Ultra 3 and Watch SE (3rd Generation), were unveiled on Tuesday by the Cupertino tech giant during its ‘Awe Dropping' launch event. Apart from the smartwatches, the company also launched the latest iPhone 17 series, which includes the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The Apple Watch Series 11 succeeds the Watch Series 10, which was unveiled in September 2024. Additionally, the Watch SE series has been updated after three years, as the Watch SE (2nd Generation) was launched in September 2022.
