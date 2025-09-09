Technology News
Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE Launched: Thinner Design and New Health Sensors

Apple Watch Series 11 was unveiled by the Cupertino tech giant during its ‘Awe Dropping' launch event.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 September 2025 22:57 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Watch Series 11 is latest smartwatch from the tech giant

Apple Watch Series 11, along with the Watch Ultra 3 and Watch SE (3rd Generation), were unveiled on Tuesday by the Cupertino tech giant during its ‘Awe Dropping' launch event. Apart from the smartwatches, the company also launched the latest iPhone 17 series, which includes the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The Apple Watch Series 11 succeeds the Watch Series 10, which was unveiled in September 2024. Additionally, the Watch SE series has been updated after three years, as the Watch SE (2nd Generation) was launched in September 2022.

Developing Story...

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
