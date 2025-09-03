Apple's ‘Awe Dropping' event is all set to take place on September 9. It is the Cupertino-based tech giant's annual hardware launch event where it usually unveils its next-generation iPhone models, Apple Watch upgrades, and new AirPods. The trend is expected to continue this year with the introduction of the iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3. However, that is just the tip of the iceberg, and more showcases could be on the cards. While details officially remain under wraps, the rumour mill has been churning out leaks rapidly in recent weeks. Thus, we have an idea of what to expect from the latest Apple products in terms of features.

Here are all the biggest leaks and rumours about the iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Watch Series 11, AirPods Pro 3, and more, ahead of Apple's ‘Awe Dropping' event.

iPhone 17 Series

The iPhone 17 series is likely to be the highlight of the Apple event. While we still expect the tech giant to unveil four models, there could be a shakeup in the lineup. A new iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to replace the existing Plus model. As the moniker suggests, the purported handset is expected to feature an ultra-slim design, becoming the thinnest and lightest iPhone model to date.

All four iPhone 17 models are expected to carry a new design, with a glass visor-like element encompassing the top half of the handsets. Leaked CAD renders of the iPhone 17 series corroborate the same.

The standard iPhone 17 is reported to get a bump in screen size from 6.1-inch to 6.3-inch, as a result of Apple phasing out the Plus model. It could also finally receive a much-demanded upgrade, with the company offering a ProMotion display, supporting up to 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 17 may be powered by Apple's A19 SoC under the hood, with iterative speed and efficiency improvements over iPhone 16.

Moving on, the iPhone 17 Pro models are reported to switch back from Titanium to Aluminium for the chassis. The Pro model could get slightly thicker to make room for a larger battery. Both models have been rumoured to get a major camera upgrade, with the inclusion of a new 48-megapixel telephoto lens that will replace the 12-megapixel sensor on the current models.

Apple has already upgraded the wide and ultra-wide sensors to 48 megapixels, and the telephoto shooter could finally receive the same treatment. Courtesy of this upgrade, one tipster suggests the iPhone 17 Pro models could support up to 8X optical zoom. Upgrades like 8K video recording support and a new dual video recording feature are also rumoured.

There is also likely to be a new 24-megapixel front-facing camera on all four iPhone 17 models, with Apple phasing out the 12-megapixel selfie shooter that has been in use in recent years.

The new iPhone 17 Air is tipped to use Apple's C1 modem, which was introduced with the iPhone 16e, for connectivity. Meanwhile, other modems will reportedly continue to use Qualcomm's modem. The iPhone 17 Pro is also slated to receive a price hike, but that could come with a storage bump up to 256GB.

While battery upgrades are expected, reports do not suggest a significant improvement in charging speeds. That said, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could receive a new feature in the form of reverse wireless charging. This could enable Apple users to charge other smartphones, AirPods, and other devices via their iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 11

The Apple Watch Series 11 is expected to arrive as the successor to the Watch Series 10. However, only iterative upgrades are said to be on the cards. As per reports, the smartwatch will come with a similar flat-edged design as the preceding model and could be offered in 42mm and 46mm variants. However, there will be a new LTPO screen that could potentially improve the battery life.

Under the hood, the Apple Watch Series 11 is likely to come with a new S11 chipset. It is reported to have the same architecture as the S10 and S9 chips, which powered previous generations of the Apple Watch.

Rumours hint towards a possible inclusion of a blood pressure monitoring feature — a first for Apple's standard smartwatch lineup. However, instead of providing systolic and diastolic measurements, blood pressure monitoring on the Apple Watch Series 11 will look out for signs of hypertension and alert the wearer if any symptoms are detected.

Lastly, Apple is also rumoured to move away from Intel modems and adopt MediaTek's modem technology for future Apple Watch models, potentially bringing 5G RedCap support to the Apple Watch Series 11.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

As per the reports, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to arrive as the company's flagship smartwatch, aimed at adventurers. It is tipped to get a display upgrade, sporting the biggest screen on an Apple Watch to date, with a rumoured 422 × 514 pixels resolution.

The purported smartwatch is expected to get the same S11 SoC and blood pressure monitoring capabilities as the standard Watch Series 11. However, a key new feature will be exclusive to the Watch Ultra 3 — satellite connectivity.

Rumours suggest that its inclusion will enable Emergency SOS calls on the Apple Watch Ultra 3 when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity. If the tech giant decides to offer similar functionality as the iPhone, then it could even support text messages via a satellite connection.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is tipped to benefit from faster charging speeds as well, with the potential inclusion of a new metal rear casing housing a larger wireless charging coil. Apple introduced this change with the Watch Series 10 last year, and it could make its way to the upcoming flagship smartwatch too.

Apple Watch SE 3

In addition to the Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3, the affordable SE model could also get a successor at the ‘Awe Dropping' event. The smartwatch, ubiquitously known as the Apple Watch Series 3, is reported to be offered in 1.6-inch and 1.8-inch display sizes, which are slightly larger than the current Watch SE 2 variants.

It is expected to be powered by the same S11 chip as the Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3 models. However, some big health features will still not make it to Apple's most affordable smartwatch. For example, blood pressure monitoring is said to be missing from the latest affordable Apple Watch.

But it could still receive core health monitoring features, including heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and respiratory rate tracking. Other upgrades in terms of battery life, charging speeds, and durability are also said to be on the cards.

AirPods Pro (3rd Generation)

The long-awaited AirPods Pro refresh could finally arrive this year in the form of AirPods Pro (3rd Generation). The TWS earbuds are reported to feature incremental hardware upgrades over the second-generation model. They could feature a new version of the H2 chip, which powers the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation).

Reports indicate that a heart rate monitoring feature is on the cards, similar to what Apple introduced with the Powerbeats Pro 2. Other expected upgrades include improved active noise cancellation (ANC) and better battery life.

It is to be noted that the aforementioned information is based on leaks and rumours, and should be read with a bit of scepticism. Stay tuned for our coverage of the iPhone 17 series, new Apple Watch models, and other products, leading up to Apple's ‘Awe Dropping' event on September 9.