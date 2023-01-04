Technology News

Apple’s Mixed Reality AR/VR Headset to Feature Digital Crown, Waist-Mounted Battery Pack: Report

Apple's mixed reality headset is said to be equipped with an H2 chip, to provide an ultra-low latency connection to Apple's AirPods Pro 2 earphones.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 January 2023 16:52 IST
Apple’s Mixed Reality AR/VR Headset to Feature Digital Crown, Waist-Mounted Battery Pack: Report

Photo Credit: Ian Zelbo

Apple’s mixed reality headsets will support both Augmented and Virtual Reality

Highlights
  • Apple’s mixed reality AR/VR headset is expected to launch in 2023
  • The headset’s field of view is reportedly said to be 120 degrees
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook has been enthusiastic about AR technology

Apple has remained relatively quiet on its mixed reality headset, which is tipped to be launched this year, but there have been enough patents filed and leaks to confirm that the iPhone maker has conducted extensive research into the first of many Augmented Reality (AR) wearables. The headset was already expected to be extremely light, which could be due to the battery being worn around the waist, as explained in a new report which adds that the selection of materials used includes aluminium, carbon fibre, and glass.

The Information reports that Apple's Virtual Reality (VR) solution will have a hot-swap battery design, which will make the reported one-to-two-hour battery life less irksome. The field of view is said to be 120 degrees, which is greater than most VR headsets, while a very high-resolution display with thin optics is also anticipated, according to the report, which cites multiple persons who have worked on the purported device.

Although speakers may be built into the headband, Apple's H2 chip may feature on the device, to provide an ultra-low latency connection to Apple's AirPods Pro 2 truly wireless earphones.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been enthusiastic about his endorsement of AR as the technology of the future, so a colour passthrough is a given, according to the report. Switching to a mixed reality view is said to be accomplished by rotating a digital crown like the one found on the Apple Watch and AirPods Max.

Cook stated in a 2022 interview with Dutch publication Bright that AR technology is "profound" and will have an impact on everything around us. He has critiqued VR in comparison to AR.

"It's [Metaverse] something you can really immerse yourself in. And that can be used in a good way. But I don't think you want to live your whole life that way. VR is for set periods, but not a way to communicate well. So, I'm not against it, but that's how I look at it," Cook was quoted saying.

Among the most intriguing aspects of the report is the claim that iOS apps will be able to run in a two-dimensional view in Apple's AR/VR headset. If true, this would provide instant access to a large number of apps while developers create apps specifically for the new headset.

Apps will be created with Apple's Reality Kit software, as per the report, but the immensely popular Unity developers kit may also be supported. Because this would be Apple's first VR headset, getting enough apps to justify the rumoured $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,65,800) to $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2,48,700) price of the Apple Reality headset could be difficult.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Beautiful, comfortable, and luxurious 
  • Best-in-class controls 
  • Seamless connectivity with Apple devices 
  • Very good ANC and Transparency modes 
  • Wide, spacious soundstage 
  • Excellent, flexible sound
  • Bad
  • No power button, unpredictable power consumption  
  • Below-par battery life 
  • Smart Case is a bit silly 
  • Lightning charging port 
  • No ANC level adjustment
Read detailed Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Apple Mixed Reality Headset, Mixed Reality, AR, VR
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Realme Pad Slim With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 10.4 Inch LCD Screen Listed Ahead of Launch: All Details
Featured video of the day
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House Of The Dragon Limited Edition: Same Phone, Fancy Packaging

Related Stories

Apple’s Mixed Reality AR/VR Headset to Feature Digital Crown, Waist-Mounted Battery Pack: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Fast Charging Goes Official
  2. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  3. 1899 Axed at Netflix After One Season, Creators Confirm
  4. Pebble’s New Smartwatch Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Apple Watch Ultra
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Variant to Get 50-Megapixel Sony Sensor: Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy F04 With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: All Details
  7. Samsung Unveils 2023 Lineup of Neo QLED TVs, MicroLED TVs, OLED TVs
  8. Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar and Home Theatre System Review
  9. GoPro Hero 11 Black Review: Great Things Do Come in Compact Sizes
  10. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. CES 2023: Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED Announced, New Asus TUF Gaming Laptops Follow
  2. CES 2023: Asus Updates Zenbook, Vivobook Series of Laptops With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core I9 HX-Series CPU
  3. CES 2023: MSI Gaming Laptop Portfolio Refreshed With 13th Gen Intel CPUs, Nvidia RTX 40 Series GPUs
  4. Letv S1 Pro With Design Similar to iPhone 14 Pro, Huben T7510 SoC Announced
  5. CES 2023: Samsung Adds New Lineup of Neo QLED TVs, MicroLED TVs, OLED TVs to Its Smart TV Portfolio
  6. Israel Opens Proposed Crypto Rulebook for Public Comments, Here’s What We Know
  7. Google Pixel Watch Fall Detection Spotted by Users, Rolling Out for Some: Report
  8. Samsung to Offer Higher Quality Photo Uploads on Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Price Could Be Similar to the Galaxy S22 Lineup: Report
  10. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 With Dynaudio Dual Drivers, Up to 39-Hour Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.