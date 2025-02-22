Apple Vision Pro is set to gain support for Apple Intelligence features in April, the company announced on Friday. The Cupertino company's suite of artificial intelligence features will be available on its first mixed reality headset with the next update to visionOS. Apple is also launching a new Spatial Gallery app that offers access to curated content on the Vision Pro, while a new app for iPhone will let users manage app downloads on the device. The Apple Vision Pro will also support a new Guest User mode, allowing the headset to be shared with other users.

Apple Vision Pro to Get Apple Intelligence Features With visionOS 2.4 Update

The company says that Apple Intelligence features will start rolling out to the Apple Vision Pro when visionOS 2.4 is rolled out in April. Features that will be part of the initial release will include Writing Tools (with ChatGPT integration), Image Playground (with a standalone Vision Pro app), and Genmoji. These features will initially be available to users who have set their device language to English (US).

Apple Intelligence features on visionOS 2.4

Photo Credit: Apple

Users will also be able to create Memory Movies in the Photos app, which will also support natural language search queries., or use features like Smart Reply in the Mail and Messages apps. Other features coming to the Vision Pro include Image Wand in Notes, Priority Messages in Mail and Notification Centre, Mail Summaries, and Notification Summaries.

Guest User Mode for Apple Vision Pro

One of the most anticipated features coming to the Apple Vision Pro is a Guest User mode that will allow owners of the spatial computer to share it with other users. Apple's description of the Guest User mode suggests that this won't be a full-fledged multi-user system that allows another user to have their own login and password.

Instead, the Apple Vision Pro will allow a guest user to save their eye and hand setup for up to 30 days after using the device. After updating to visionOS 2.4, Apple Vision Pro owners can use their iPhone or iPad to start a new Guest User session and select apps that can be accessed by other users on the headset.

Apple Vision Pro App Coming to iOS, Vision Pro to Get Spatial Gallery App

After updating to iOS 18.4, Apple Vision Pro owners will see a new application on their smartphone that allows remote management of apps on the headset. Users can also see information about the device, in addition to downloading apps and games, or see recommendations for new content (including 3D movies or Apple Immersive titles), according to the company.

On the headset, Apple's visionOS 2.4 update will introduce a new Spatial Gallery on the Vision Pro. This app will show spatial photos, spatial videos, panoramas and other content that is designed to take advantage of the displays on the mixed reality headset. These will cover various topics, including "art, culture, entertainment, lifestyle, nature, sports, and travel".

Apple says that the visionOS 2.4 update will roll out to the Apple Vision Pro in April, and the Apple Intelligence features will initially be available to users who have set their device language and Siri language to English (US). The features are also expected to roll out to other regions where the headset is available, including Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, the UAE, and the UK.