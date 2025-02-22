Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Apple Vision Pro to Get Apple Intelligence Support, Spatial Gallery App With visionOS 2.4 in April

Apple Vision Pro to Get Apple Intelligence Support, Spatial Gallery App With visionOS 2.4 in April

A new Apple Vision Pro app for iPhone will let users download apps and games to the mixed reality headset or access information about the device.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 February 2025 10:25 IST
Apple Vision Pro to Get Apple Intelligence Support, Spatial Gallery App With visionOS 2.4 in April

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple will finally let users share their Apple Vision Pro with another user

Highlights
  • The Apple Vision Pro will be updated to visionOS 2.4 in April
  • The firm is bringing its Apple Intelligence features to the Vision Pro
  • These features will initially be available to users in Engligh (US)
Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro is set to gain support for Apple Intelligence features in April, the company announced on Friday. The Cupertino company's suite of artificial intelligence features will be available on its first mixed reality headset with the next update to visionOS. Apple is also launching a new Spatial Gallery app that offers access to curated content on the Vision Pro, while a new app for iPhone will let users manage app downloads on the device. The Apple Vision Pro will also support a new Guest User mode, allowing the headset to be shared with other users.

Apple Vision Pro to Get Apple Intelligence Features With visionOS 2.4 Update

The company says that Apple Intelligence features will start rolling out to the Apple Vision Pro when visionOS 2.4 is rolled out in April. Features that will be part of the initial release will include Writing Tools (with ChatGPT integration), Image Playground (with a standalone Vision Pro app), and Genmoji. These features will initially be available to users who have set their device language to English (US).

visionos apple intelligence apple visionos

Apple Intelligence features on visionOS 2.4
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Users will also be able to create Memory Movies in the Photos app, which will also support natural language search queries., or use features like Smart Reply in the Mail and Messages apps. Other features coming to the Vision Pro include Image Wand in Notes, Priority Messages in Mail and Notification Centre, Mail Summaries, and Notification Summaries.

Guest User Mode for Apple Vision Pro

One of the most anticipated features coming to the Apple Vision Pro is a Guest User mode that will allow owners of the spatial computer to share it with other users. Apple's description of the Guest User mode suggests that this won't be a full-fledged multi-user system that allows another user to have their own login and password.

Instead, the Apple Vision Pro will allow a guest user to save their eye and hand setup for up to 30 days after using the device. After updating to visionOS 2.4, Apple Vision Pro owners can use their iPhone or iPad to start a new Guest User session and select apps that can be accessed by other users on the headset.

Apple Vision Pro App Coming to iOS, Vision Pro to Get Spatial Gallery App

After updating to iOS 18.4, Apple Vision Pro owners will see a new application on their smartphone that allows remote management of apps on the headset. Users can also see information about the device, in addition to downloading apps and games, or see recommendations for new content (including 3D movies or Apple Immersive titles), according to the company.

On the headset, Apple's visionOS 2.4 update will introduce a new Spatial Gallery on the Vision Pro. This app will show spatial photos, spatial videos, panoramas and other content that is designed to take advantage of the displays on the mixed reality headset. These will cover various topics, including "art, culture, entertainment, lifestyle, nature, sports, and travel".

Apple says that the visionOS 2.4 update will roll out to the Apple Vision Pro in April, and the Apple Intelligence features will initially be available to users who have set their device language and Siri language to English (US). The features are also expected to roll out to other regions where the headset is available, including Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, the UAE, and the UK.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple Removes Advanced Data Protection for iCloud Encryption Feature From UK After Backdoor Order

Related Stories

Apple Vision Pro to Get Apple Intelligence Support, Spatial Gallery App With visionOS 2.4 in April
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix 40Y1V QLED Smart TV Launched in India
  2. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Renders Surfaced Online Hinting at Design
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Get an iPhone-Like Action Button
  4. Apple Vision Pro to Get Apple Intelligence, Spatial Gallery App in April
  5. Bottle Radha OTT Release Date: Guru Somasundaram's Film Streams on Aha Tamil
  6. Infinix Note 50 Series Launch Date Announced; Will Support AI Features
  7. Google Pixel-Maker Dixon to Double Revenue as India Ramps Up Production
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Note 50 Series Launch Date Announced, AI Features Teased Ahead of Debut
  2. Apple Vision Pro to Get Apple Intelligence Support, Spatial Gallery App With visionOS 2.4 in April
  3. Apple Removes Advanced Data Protection for iCloud Encryption Feature From UK After Backdoor Order
  4. ISRO Unveils World’s Largest 10-Tonne Vertical Mixer for Solid Propellants
  5. NASA Lowers Risk of Asteroid 2024 YR4 Impact
  6. The Young Pope Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Blue Origin NS-30 Crew Announced: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Infinix 40Y1V QLED Smart TV With Dolby Audio Support, Quad-Core Processor Launched in India
  9. OpenAI Begins Rolling Out Its Operator AI Agent in Several Regions
  10. Microsoft Announces Magma Foundation Model That Can Complete Multimodal Agentic Tasks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »